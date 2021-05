2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Receives the Rubber Stamp from Antonio Giovinazzi

AMG

Giovinazzi sums up the Giulia GTA in three words: “so much fun” over the Quadrifoglio, which is a seriously good sedan by all accounts. What makes the Gran Turismo Alleggerita better than the Quadrifoglio, you might ask?Alleggerita is Italian for lightened, and on paper, Alfa Romeo promises weight savings in the ballpark of 100 kilograms (220 pounds). Two variants of the Giulia GTA will be produced in a limited run of 500 examples, and the more hardcore sibling is called GTAm as a tribute to the 1960s GTAm.Both feature a 2.9-liter V6 bi-turbo engine codenamed 690T. Based on the F154 family of Ferrari V8s, the force-fed motor develops 540 PS (533 horsepower) on full song. That’s more than the M3 Competition for the 2021 model year, and it also eclipses the V8-poweredC 63 S.Every car boasts a central exhaust system developed by Akrapovic, a carbon-fiber aerodynamic diffuser, 50-millimeter wider tracks up front and out back, and a more aggressive suspension setup. Front aero has also been optimized for the sake of handling, and the Alcantara-trimmed cockpit makes no excuses about the car’s target customers. Alcantara is used extensively in the GTAm, which features a rear-seat delete and moldings designed to accommodate a pair of racing helmets and a fire extinguisher.The GTAm further differs from the GTA through its roll bar, no door panels, pulls instead of handles, six-point harnesses from Sabelt, and Lexan thermoplastic for the side windows and rear windows. Provided that Alfa Romeo hasn’t sold them out, the Giulia GTA and GTAm retail at €176,500 and €181,500 ($214,745 and $220,830 at current exchange rates).