2021 Acura TLX Type S Goes to Pikes Peak as 355 HP Official Pace Car

Sedans are being dropped left and right, and we are not saying this in the positive sense. But there are still automakers having faith in the classic body type. Most of them are Japanese, to be honest. Among them, Acura shines like a beacon of hope thanks to its newly updated 2021 TLX model. Of course, one can also be meticulous and think that such a model solely exists to warrant the introduction of the hotter Type S.
The carmaker has already presented most details about the new generation 2021 TLX – we know all about its design and even some of its best safety features. But we had no idea how the motorsport-flavored versions will turn out. Until now. And there was another little secret that was also nagging fans.
When the automaker showcased the TLX Type S it only said the performance version would sport Acura's new 3.0-liter V6 urbo engine, remaining mum on the actual power ratings. Well, that mystery has been solved because the two race-prepped 2021 TLX saloons hitting this year’s Pikes Peak course will be joined by a TLX Type S development prototype serving as official Pace Car.
And you cannot have a “Race to the Clouds” when you do not know the pony count under the hood. Acura thus revealed its new 3.0 V6 turbo has an estimated rating of 355 hp and 354 lb. ft. of torque. The 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will also introduce the first motorsport-derived 2021 TLX, two sport sedans being joined by a “Time Attack” NSX and all three of them driven and crewed by Acura engineers. We are sensing some research and development duties here more than record-time strategies.
The 2021 Acura TLX is all set to debut at dealerships this fall but eager adopters of the Type S will have to be patient. The company has revealed the market arrival for the performance derivative has been set for next spring, the pace car at Pikes Peak being of the development prototype variety. The man handling it will be Nick Robinson, an engineer from the “Chassis Development Group.” He is by no means stranger to Pikes Peak as he took home the competition’s front-wheel-drive record back in 2018 with a previous-generation Acura TLX.
The prototype TLX Type S has reached the final development tuning phase and will make thorough use of its newly introduced fourth-generation Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system during the 98th edition of the legendary race. According to Acura, the unit has not been modified except for including the optional lightweight Y-Spoke wheels that honor the NSX, and adding some safety elements such as a roll-cage and a fire suppression system.
When the automaker showcased the TLX Type S it only said the performance version would sport Acura's new 3.0-liter V6 urbo engine, remaining mum on the actual power ratings. Well, that mystery has been solved because the two race-prepped 2021 TLX saloons hitting this year’s Pikes Peak course will be joined by a TLX Type S development prototype serving as official Pace Car.
And you cannot have a “Race to the Clouds” when you do not know the pony count under the hood. Acura thus revealed its new 3.0 V6 turbo has an estimated rating of 355 hp and 354 lb. ft. of torque. The 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will also introduce the first motorsport-derived 2021 TLX, two sport sedans being joined by a “Time Attack” NSX and all three of them driven and crewed by Acura engineers. We are sensing some research and development duties here more than record-time strategies.
The 2021 Acura TLX is all set to debut at dealerships this fall but eager adopters of the Type S will have to be patient. The company has revealed the market arrival for the performance derivative has been set for next spring, the pace car at Pikes Peak being of the development prototype variety. The man handling it will be Nick Robinson, an engineer from the “Chassis Development Group.” He is by no means stranger to Pikes Peak as he took home the competition’s front-wheel-drive record back in 2018 with a previous-generation Acura TLX.
The prototype TLX Type S has reached the final development tuning phase and will make thorough use of its newly introduced fourth-generation Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system during the 98th edition of the legendary race. According to Acura, the unit has not been modified except for including the optional lightweight Y-Spoke wheels that honor the NSX, and adding some safety elements such as a roll-cage and a fire suppression system.