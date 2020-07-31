2021 Acura TLX Type S Goes to Pikes Peak as 355 HP Official Pace Car

Sedans are being dropped left and right, and we are not saying this in the positive sense. But there are still automakers having faith in the classic body type. Most of them are Japanese, to be honest. Among them, Acura shines like a beacon of hope thanks to its newly updated 2021 TLX model. Of course, one can also be meticulous and think that such a model solely exists to warrant the introduction of the hotter Type S.

25 photos