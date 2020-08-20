2021 Acura MDX Shows Sharp Styling in Latest Spyshots, Will Have Turbo Type S

Acura used to be the official SUV supplier for SHIELD, but we don't know how Nick Fury got anything done in time without turbos. Thankfully, the next-gen MDX Type S will have that covered.
Today, we have fresh spyshots of the regular MDX, the one most people will buy. Acura plans to boost sales to 200,000 cars a year by 2022, and this SUV is a big part of that. Playing to the brand's strengths, the new model is all about aggressive styling, performance and affordable technology.
Even though the camo, you can easily see that the MDX follows in the footsteps of the new Acura TLX. It's got the same wide hips and a grille shaped like an inverted pentagon. It's kind of like a Lexus that's not trying too hard. Based on the features, we believe the prototype is the A-Spec version.
The headlights are reminiscent of the old MDX, but have a slimmer profile while boasting more advanced tech. Safety is also going to target with the standard AcuraWatch suite of driver assistance systems. This includes driver awareness monitor, a traffic sign recognition system and traffic jam assist with intelligent cruise control.
But the biggest story is going to be what's under the hood. The 2021 Acura MDX should pack a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo. The engine that made its debut in the Accord will VTEC Turbo its way to 272 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque.
That's slightly less power but more torque than in the outgoing 3.5-liter V6. We expect both the auto gearbox and the optional AWD will be marketed as sportier than in Honda equivalent models.
Even though we suspect it won't be ready until the 2022 model year, the MDX is certain to offer a Type S performance version. This will be motivated by a 3.0-liter turbo V6 making roughly 355 hp and 354 lb-ft (479 Nm).
