2021 Abarth F595 Brings Supercharged Formula 4 Engine, Vertically Stacked Pipes

The new generation Fiat 500 may be entirely new, and all-electric, but the Abarth 500 range continues to build on the success of the previous 500 models. The latest to join the family is the Abarth F595, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Formula Italia single-seat racer designed by Carlo Abarth.
Offered in the hatchback and convertible body styles, the new Abarth F595 boasts the engine from the Tatuus Formula 4 race car. However, there is a catch here, because in turn, the racer uses a modified version of the mill powering the Abarth 500s.
With a 1.4-liter displacement, the engine is equipped with a Garrett supercharger and has a 9:1 compression ratio. It pumps out 165 PS (163 HP / 121 kW) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) of torque at 2,250 rpm, and can be connected to a manual or a sequential five-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
With the former, the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint takes 7.3 seconds, while the automatic version is 0.1 seconds slower. Top speed is 218 kph (135 mph) in both cases, and the Italian company claims that the 80 to 120 kph (50-75 mph) acceleration is dealt with in 7.8 seconds in fifth gear.
The Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system, with two vertically stacked tailpipes on each side of the aggressive-looking diffuser, is one of the highlights of the build. It can sound meatier at the push of a button, as it is integrated within the Scorpion mode selector that also makes the throttle more responsive and adds more weight to the steering.
Bringing it to a full stop are the uprated brakes, with 284 mm (11.2 in) front and 240 mm (9.4 in) rear ventilated discs. The car also gets Koni rear suspension with Frequency Selective Damping.
Sitting on 17-inch alloy wheels, the Abarth F595 has Rally Blue design cues, F595 badges, standard sports seats or optional Sabelt seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, matte black dashboard, and new infotainment display frame for the 7-inch screen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and DAB Radio.
