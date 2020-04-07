2020 Yenko Chevrolet Camaro Screams All Its 1,000 HP Away on the Dyno

Ever wondered what it would happen if you crammed 1,000 horsepower into a tiny room fitted with a dyno? Wonder no more, because here is the answer. 7 photos



And not because the power it cranks out – after all, we’ve seen cars more powerful than this – but on account of the devastation it seems ready to unleash when the rev counter maxes out and the entire room appears to shake.



What you can see in the video attached below is a Camaro after receiving a Stage II treatment from a garage called Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE). It is a taste of what a limited number of just 50 customers will get to enjoy this year, as that’s the maximum number of such cars SVE plans to make.



The engine fitted inside this Camaro has been extensively modified to get a power boost all the way to the 1,000 hp mark. We’re talking about a supercharged 416 ci (6.8-liter) powerplant with high-flow cylinder heads, upgraded fuel system and injectors, and a 10 percent larger throttle body, among other things.



But that’s not all the changes SVE plans to offer as part of the package it readied for the



On the outside, the package includes 5-spoke gun metal wheels, carbon fiber hood with exposed scoop, badges and colored brake calipers. The interior comes with special floormats, Yenko logos all around, and a badge attesting to the vehicle’s number in the run of 50 units.



SVE warns this package makes the Camaro emission-illegal in California, where it can only be used in sanctioned motorsport racing. The package has been designed for the 1SS or 2SS coupe and convertible models. More details on the Stage II Camaro can be found in the PDF attached below.

Download attachment: 2020 Yenko Chevrolet Camaro (PDF)