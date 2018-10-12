2020 Volkswagen T-Cross Close Ups Surface in Emergency Braking System Video

autoevolution
12 Oct 2018, 11:58 UTC
Two weeks before the new T-Cross is revealed, glimpses of the German crossover can be seen in an official video released by Volkswagen on Thursday.
Officially, the curtain will be lifted and the car unveiled on October 25, but Volkswagen has already spilled enough beans so that we can get a pretty good idea of what the SEAT Arona-based car is all about.

Considered to be the little brother of Europe’s best seller T-Roc, the T-Cross will take on rivals such as the Citroën C3 Aircross or Peugeot 2008 with best-in-class cargo capacity and an array of features that will be offered as standard.

Among them, assistance systems without which today’s drivers would be at a loss, like emergency braking, lane keeping assist, rear traffic alert or blind spot sensor. But, most importantly, the car will be offered with Pedestrian Monitoring, making the T-Cross, according to Volkswagen, one of the safest vehicles in its class.

The new crossover will be on the shelves starting next spring, with a choice of both TSI and TDI engines, with power ranging from 95 to 150 horsepower.

On the inside, all of the age’s high tech will be featured, including an 8.0-inch infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, active info display, four USB ports, and even wireless charging for smartphones.

The T-Cross will be built on the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, the same used for the SEAT Arona and plenty other VAG models.

This makes it kind of small for American customers' taste, hence the model will only be sold in countries in Europe, South America and Asia. 

Expect even more details to drop in the days ahead, as Volkswagen has made a habit of presenting its newest models one piece at a time. In the meanwhile, have a look at the clip attached below and see how much of the Volkswagen T-Cross was revealed.

2020 volkswagen t-cross Volkswagen T-Cross T-Cross Volkswagen
