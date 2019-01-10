Paraplegic Man Forced to Scoot Down Aisle in United Airlines Plane on His Bottom

2020 Volkswagen Passat Teased Ahead Of Next Week’s Premiere

Fact: In 2018, over 4.25 million sedans were sold in the U.S. Stay tuned. #NAIAS #NAIAS2019 #DetroitAutoShow pic.twitter.com/BquudwPhCD — Volkswagen USA (@VW) January 9, 2019 The follow teaser was uploaded on Twitter by the Wolfsburg-based automaker, and the caption reads that “in 2018, over 4.25 million sedans were sold in the U.S.” of A. Read what you will into that, but conventional segments are shrinking in this part of the world.Adding insult to injury, the Passat can’t hold a candle to the Accord and Camry. Going official at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the mid-size sedan will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder without the option to upgrade to the narrow-angle V6 from yesteryear.It’s understood the 2.0 TSI has 174 horsepower and 207 pound-feet to offer, which is alright but not on par with the 2.0 VTEC Turbo in the Accord. Even the 2.5-liter in the Camry churns out 206 horsepower, which speaks volumes about how uncompetitive the Passat is.As ever, production will continue at the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee alongside the Atlas three-row crossover utility vehicle. A five-seat Atlas previewed by the Cross Sport concept will be added in the second half of the year for 2020.Unlike the European model and MQB-based Arteon fastback sedan, the Passat for North America won’t be available with a digital instrument cluster. But on the upside, the touchscreen infotainment system measures 8.0 inches in diagonal and features Apple CarPlay plus Android Auto.The Chattanooga-built Passat will be available in four trim levels, and aerodynamic enhancements are certain to translate to an improvement in gas mileage (29 mpg on the combined cycle for the 2019 model year). Among the standard equipment list, highlights include LED headlights, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring.If it were your money, would you say no to the superior Japanese alternatives for the Passat? Chances are most people would answer no, and we're guessing that Volkswagen is well-aware of this considering that the automaker hasn't made the transition to the MQB from the Atlas.