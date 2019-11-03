autoevolution
 

2020 Volkswagen Golf Cross, Sportsvan and 3-Door Rendered

3 Nov 2019, 19:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
A new Golf is coming out in Europe and the best thing to do is just ignore it. It's going to win every award and half a million customers every year, no matter what Ford, Toyota or Renault do.
9 photos
2020 Volkswagen Golf Cross, Sportsvan and 3-Door Rendered2020 Volkswagen Golf Cross, Sportsvan and 3-Door Rendered2020 Volkswagen Golf Cross, Sportsvan and 3-Door Rendered2020 Volkswagen Golf Cross, Sportsvan and 3-Door Rendered2020 Volkswagen Golf Cross, Sportsvan and 3-Door Rendered2020 Volkswagen Golf Cross, Sportsvan and 3-Door Rendered2020 Volkswagen Golf Cross, Sportsvan and 3-Door Rendered2020 Volkswagen Golf Cross, Sportsvan and 3-Door Rendered
What's that, we can't ignore it? Volkswagen has a huge marketing machine that keeps coming up with new versions and features all the time. So we might as well get on the hype train before it starts rolling with a bunch of renderings depicting possible or unlikely models.

All three sets of renderings here are from Aksyonov Nikita who's been going to town on the Golf 8 since it came out. We enjoyed the revisions he did for the normal car recently. But of the three body styles shown here, we most enjoy the 3-door, which is the least likely to happen. There's just something selfishly cool about having your second and third passenger squeezed into the back seat, constantly reminded of his bad back.

Of course, Volkswagen made it abundantly clear that it won't make another Golf 3-door. You couldn't buy one for the last model year of the 7.5 generation either. Since this is the sporty model, we wanted to see some sexy hips as with the Astra GTC or a couple of sharp creases like the Leon SC. Alas, that's never been in VW's budget. No wonder the 3-door failed.

Another cool idea Nikita had is a Golf Cross. Well, he calls it an Alltrack, but that name should be reserved for the wagon whereas this is a hatchback. Ford makes a car like that, the Focus Active, but most of the other companies designed a new body on top. We're talking about things like the Kia Xceed or Mazda CX-30, both of which look brilliant in our book.

Finally, we've got the 2020 Golf Sportsvan or SV for short. We know this model will be killed off after only one generation. It's what the Germans call a tourer, essentially a compact MPV with good stable handling (not softly sprung like a Citroen). Last year, the B-Class and 2 Series Active Tourer both sold about 60,000 units in Europe, which is far from their max output. Both are facing the axe so there's no point for Volkswagen to play this game.
2020 Volkswagen Golf GOlf Cross Volkswagen Golf SportWagen GOlf 8 rendering
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross SportVOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross Sport Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc RVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc R CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN ID.3VOLKSWAGEN ID.3 CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CabrioletVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc Cabriolet CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day