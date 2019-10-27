autoevolution
 

2020 Toyota Supra Rocks Rocket Bunny V1.5 Kit With Huge Wing, Epic Lambo Green

27 Oct 2019, 14:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
DDE is taking a break from talking about California police messing with supercar owners to focus on the all-new Toyota Supra. And their model is said to be of many first, the first to rock a widebody kit in California, the first to be getting a full Titanium exhaust system and more. All we know is that it's ready for SEMA.
4 photos
2020 Toyota Supra Rocks Rocket Bunny V1.5 Kit With Huge Wing, Epic Lamborghini Green Wrap2020 Toyota Supra Rocks Rocket Bunny V1.5 Kit With Huge Wing, Epic Lamborghini Green Wrap2020 Toyota Supra Rocks Rocket Bunny V1.5 Kit With Huge Wing, Epic Lamborghini Green Wrap
You may recognize the story we shared last weekend, where a red Supra was completely stripped, mainly to cover some components in black to make future wraps easier to pull off, but also to reveal that this Toyota is made up predominantly of BMW parts.

And now, it's green. The color isn't directly described as Lamborghini's shade, but the Huracan was referenced in previous videos, and this is clearly referencing Verde Mantis.

A couple of smaller changes can also be seen thought, like the new wheels, brakes which have gone from red to yellow or tinted windows. But it's mainly the body kit we're interested in. Is it the first widebody Supra in California? Obviously, other Supras have already been fitted, but Daily Driven Exotics is basically hinting that they're in a lower state of readiness.

The V1.5 Rocket Bunny kit from Pandem features the usual fender extensions plus more aero elements than before, including a massive gooseneck wing that sits on top of the trunk lid spoiler and a deep chin extension. The view from the back is monumental, which is not to say the front is bad either.

If you're a Supra fan, make sure to check out the video. You'd be shocked to see how much many cuts and rivet holes have been put into this brand new $60,000 sports car. Just before things take a turn for the epic, it kind of looks like a piece of junk.

2020 Toyota Supra widebody Supra Pandem Supra Rocket Bunny widebody kit
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIsGrab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Ready for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTEReady for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTE
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the GraveTogether Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris 5 doorsTOYOTA Yaris 5 doors SmallTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day