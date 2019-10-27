2020 Toyota Supra Rocks Rocket Bunny V1.5 Kit With Huge Wing, Epic Lambo Green

DDE is taking a break from talking about California police messing with supercar owners to focus on the all-new Toyota Supra. And their model is said to be of many first, the first to rock a widebody kit in California, the first to be getting a full Titanium exhaust system and more. All we know is that it's ready for SEMA.
You may recognize the story we shared last weekend, where a red Supra was completely stripped, mainly to cover some components in black to make future wraps easier to pull off, but also to reveal that this Toyota is made up predominantly of BMW parts.
And now, it's green. The color isn't directly described as Lamborghini's shade, but the Huracan was referenced in previous videos, and this is clearly referencing Verde Mantis.
A couple of smaller changes can also be seen thought, like the new wheels, brakes which have gone from red to yellow or tinted windows. But it's mainly the body kit we're interested in. Is it the first widebody Supra in California? Obviously, other Supras have already been fitted, but Daily Driven Exotics is basically hinting that they're in a lower state of readiness.
The V1.5 Rocket Bunny kit from Pandem features the usual fender extensions plus more aero elements than before, including a massive gooseneck wing that sits on top of the trunk lid spoiler and a deep chin extension. The view from the back is monumental, which is not to say the front is bad either.
If you're a Supra fan, make sure to check out the video. You'd be shocked to see how much many cuts and rivet holes have been put into this brand new $60,000 sports car. Just before things take a turn for the epic, it kind of looks like a piece of junk.
