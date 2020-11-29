2020 Toyota Supra "Pumpkin Pie" Will Have You Giving Thanks for the MK4

We're happy that Toyota went ahead and developed a new Supra. Flawed as it might be, it's still one heck of a semi-Japanese sports car. However, the MK4 might still go down in history as one of the best tire slayers of all time.
While 2020 has stopped many from achieving their dreams, it's also brought people closer and made them appreciate what they have already. Don't worry, it's not the eggnog talking; we just needed a good way of saying "thank you for existing" to the MK4 Supra.
Digital artist Brad Builds was also in the holiday spirit when he decided to make a pie-themed Supra. Don't worry, it doesn't taste like pumpkin, but it does look a little bit like one. Even without the funky pie color, this would have been one of the most interesting previous-gen Supras we've seen, plus the 3D images are almost real-looking thanks to a copious amount of lighting effects.
We've shared our fair share of crazy MK4 Supra builds, ranging from 2000 horsepower dragsters to ones with V12 engines that are barely recognizable. As RegularCars put it "a life without class is a life worth living." However, there's also something good to be said about a Supra which doesn't have a gigantic wing.
The digital tuning project before us is simply following the "slammed" look by combining lowered suspension and a carbon-fiber ground effects kit comprising of simple skirts and spoilers. However, it also looks fast while standing still because of what's happening at the front.
A revised version of the stock Supra bumper now includes large air openings that let you peek at some performance 2JZ accessories. Also, Brad Builds discreetly created a ram-air intake for the turbo inside the headlight. Minus the suspension, many people might say they prefer this over a 2021 Supra. What do you think?
