2020 Toyota Supra "Mk IV" Dashboard Concept Shows Driver-Centric Console

An impressive number of car lovers from across the world have spent the last few months making efforts to update the exterior of the 2020 Toyota Supra, with the results ranging from tastefully restrained widebody kits to downright savage proposals. But what about the place where the driver actually spends his or her time? Well, we are now here to talk about a concept portraying a custom dashboard for the Japanese machine.
We're looking at a rendering here, but that look would better be serious, since the thing proposes a relatively small change that would have a massive visual impact.
As you'll notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, this pixel play turns the BMW-like center console of the new Supra into a piece that pays hommage to the Mk IV Supra.
The driver-centric console of the 90s model has lent quite a few styling tricks to the dash of the newcomer, with the obvious ups and downs.
When it comes to the assets, the connection to the DNA of the Supra is not the only one. For instance, the design we have here appears sportier.
As for the downsides, well, placing that infotainment screen under the same umbrella as the instrument cluster certainly won't please everybody.
We're actually talking about digital artist Reuleaux7 updating the original concept for this center dash, which came from pixel label j.b.cars (you'll get to see both by using the swipe feature of the Instagram post).
And there are two things we need to pay attention to. For one, the integration of the production design elements appears to have been taken into consideration, which might just mean that some eccentric aftermarket developer out there could build this.
After all, while Toyota sadly doesn't offer a manual on the 2020 Supra, a tuner stick shift swap has already shown up. And it looks like these artists know what's up.
PS: For the sake of comparison, you can also find the original Mk IV and the 2019 BMW Z4 interior in the gallery above.
I enjoyed seeing @j.b.cars render of an MKIV A80 Supra 6-spd inspired dash in the MKV A90 Supra interior, but saw some ways that might improve it even further as far as integrating the newer design language elements- so here’s my edited version! (*1st pic) • #A90 #JZA80 #MKV #MKIV #Supra #2JZ #2JZGTE #Render #JDM #Zupra @akiotoyoda_official @toyota @toyotausa @toyotauk