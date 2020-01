It's no secret that the Japanese automotive producer won't deliver an open-top incarnation of the Mk V Supra too soon. After all, the second generation of the BMW Z4, which was designed together with the Toyota Supra, was cast in the role of the open-air machine.Of course, this only increases the aftermarket culture's desire to chop the roof off the 2020 Supra. However, this creation we have here takes a different approach, since it's actually based on a Lexus SC430 The Lex chassis, which is not that far from the platform of the Mk IV Supra, was built between 2001 and 2010 and it appears that its folding metallic roof is here to stay.The 2020 Supra body we have here received a Pandem widebody, together with panels that required serious fabrication, as you'll notice in some of the Instagram posts below. Oh, and let's not forget the "Lambo" doors the vehicle has gained.And while we're talking custom bits, you should know the naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V8 of the SC430 has made room for the good old 2JZ swap (the straight-six works with a generous turbocharger).The build looks almost over and that's because... it should - this contraption is set to make its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon, with the Japanese venue set to open its doors on January 10. So that's when we get to see if the sketch found on the vehicle, which involves a tribute to Paul Walker's Fast & Furious Mk IV Supra, hefty wing and all, will be followed in terms of the build.Now, whether you adore this kind of transformation or would rather to see each machine keeping its identity, there's one thing that can't be denied - this build is special enough to dominate the 60 or so Supra projects that stormed the 2019 SEMA show last November.