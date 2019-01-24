autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Is One Shade Away from Pitch Black

24 Jan 2019, 13:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Toyota Land Cruiser, one of the most recognizable SUVs in the world, was born in 1951 as the BJ, a small military vehicle designed to handle all type of terrain. Being denied its original purpose, the vehicle turned into the Land Cruiser three years later, and has been around ever since.
11 photos
Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage EditionToyota Land Cruiser Heritage EditionToyota Land Cruiser Heritage EditionToyota Land Cruiser Heritage EditionToyota Land Cruiser Heritage EditionToyota Land Cruiser Heritage EditionToyota Land Cruiser Heritage EditionToyota Land Cruiser Heritage EditionToyota Land Cruiser Heritage EditionToyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
During its existence the nameplate has grown into becoming what Toyota likes to call a full-premium model, and constantly sells over 3,000 units per year in the U.S.

As a means to celebrate the vehicle’s over six decades of success, Toyota announced this week the launch of the Heritage Edition, a 1,200 units run that will become available in late summer 2019.

Providing no technical upgrades, the Heritage package will be offered as both exterior and interior enhancements, but only for the two-row model.

All Heritage cars will be painted in Midnight Black Metallic or Blizzard Pearl colors, adorned with black-accented grille and bronze-colored BBS 18 x 8.0-inch forged aluminum wheels. The badge of the Land Cruiser has been modified into a vintage-style emblem as a nod to the nameplate’s history.

Rounding up the mean-looking exterior are darkened headlight housings, fog lights with dark chrome surrounds and side mirrors with darkened chrome details. The running boards and chrome lower body side moldings have been removed.

On the inside, the Heritage Edition continues the dark theme of the exterior, with black leather-trimmed upholster dressing the seats. Garnishing the steering wheel, door trim, center stack, console, and even seats is bronze contrast stitching.

As said, the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition will be made available only for the two-row version, packing a 5.7-liter V8 engine coupled to an eight-speed transmission. The engine develops 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque.

Pricing for this version of the Land Cruiser will be announced closer to the car’s market launch. Full details can be found in the document attached below.
toyota land cruiser heritage edition toyota land cruiser Toyota Land Cruiser Toyota BJ
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeTOYOTA Camry TRDTOYOTA Camry TRD CompactTOYOTA Avalon TRDTOYOTA Avalon TRD CompactTOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US)TOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US) CompactTOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVAll TOYOTA models  
 
 