2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Is One Shade Away from Pitch Black

The Toyota Land Cruiser, one of the most recognizable SUVs in the world, was born in 1951 as the BJ, a small military vehicle designed to handle all type of terrain. Being denied its original purpose, the vehicle turned into the Land Cruiser three years later, and has been around ever since.

As a means to celebrate the vehicle’s over six decades of success, Toyota announced this week the launch of the Heritage Edition, a 1,200 units run that will become available in late summer 2019.



Providing no technical upgrades, the Heritage package will be offered as both exterior and interior enhancements, but only for the two-row model.



All Heritage cars will be painted in Midnight Black Metallic or Blizzard Pearl colors, adorned with black-accented grille and bronze-colored BBS 18 x 8.0-inch forged aluminum wheels. The badge of the Land Cruiser has been modified into a vintage-style emblem as a nod to the nameplate’s history.



Rounding up the mean-looking exterior are darkened headlight housings, fog lights with dark chrome surrounds and side mirrors with darkened chrome details. The running boards and chrome lower body side moldings have been removed.



On the inside, the Heritage Edition continues the dark theme of the exterior, with black leather-trimmed upholster dressing the seats. Garnishing the steering wheel, door trim, center stack, console, and even seats is bronze contrast stitching.



Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition will be made available only for the two-row version, packing a 5.7-liter V8 engine coupled to an eight-speed transmission. The engine develops 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque.

Pricing for this version of the Land Cruiser will be announced closer to the car's market launch. Full details can be found in the document attached below.