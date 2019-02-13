autoevolution

2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design

13 Feb 2019, 21:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Accompanied by the older generation and the Mazda CX-9, the 2020 Toyota Highlander was recently spied undergoing road testing. Some of the heavier cardboard camouflage from last time has been stripped, although the tarp covering the whole thing still doesn't allow us to see the full design.
15 photos
2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design
To say that the Highlander now looks like a longer RAV4 would be fair. However, it also resembles Toyota's rugged pickups. The same is true for the accompanying CX-9, which is similar in design to the CX-5. But if it works, why mess with a good thing.

Looking at the two Highlander generations side-by-side, it's easy to see how they've changed the grille. Even though the camo, you immediately notice the ridges which hint at a Lexus-like mesh theme. Meanwhile, the 2019 sports big chrome stripes Also, the headlights are becoming more narrow and keener. The IIHS might not like that, but angry headlamps sell.

The mounting points for the side mirrors have been moved onto the door, which probably creates a bit less wind noise. This component looks identical to the RAV4's. Meanwhile, the fenders appear less boxy, but maybe Toyota is saving that look for the TRD. They seem to have an off-road version of everything these days.

Around the rear, the prototype is more heavily camouflaged, but we can make out 3D taillights. But, amusingly, both the exhaust and the suspension arms appear identical to the accompanying 2019 Highlander. This is despite the Highlander likely moving over to the TNGA platform.

At this point, it's not clear what engines Toyota has planned, but one is going to be a hybrid for sure. The other one should be a naturally aspirated V6. Rivals will include a new Ford Explorer as well as newcomers like the Subaru Ascent, Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade.
2020 Toyota Highlander toyota rav4 Toyota tnga spyshots
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA Hilux Double CabTOYOTA Hilux Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeTOYOTA Camry TRDTOYOTA Camry TRD CompactTOYOTA Avalon TRDTOYOTA Avalon TRD CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 