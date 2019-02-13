Lego Chevy Silverado Pickup Looks Like it Belongs in a Modern Art Museum

2020 Toyota Highlander Spyshots Reveal More of the RAV4-Like Design

Accompanied by the older generation and the Mazda CX-9, the 2020 Toyota Highlander was recently spied undergoing road testing. Some of the heavier cardboard camouflage from last time has been stripped, although the tarp covering the whole thing still doesn't allow us to see the full design. 15 photos



Looking at the two Highlander generations side-by-side, it's easy to see how they've changed the grille. Even though the camo, you immediately notice the ridges which hint at a Lexus-like mesh theme. Meanwhile, the 2019 sports big chrome stripes Also, the headlights are becoming more narrow and keener. The IIHS might not like that, but angry headlamps sell.



The mounting points for the side mirrors have been moved onto the door, which probably creates a bit less wind noise. This component looks identical to the RAV4's. Meanwhile, the fenders appear less boxy, but maybe Toyota is saving that look for the TRD. They seem to have an off-road version of everything these days.



Around the rear, the prototype is more heavily camouflaged, but we can make out 3D taillights. But, amusingly, both the exhaust and the suspension arms appear identical to the accompanying 2019 Highlander. This is despite the Highlander likely moving over to the TNGA platform.



At this point, it's not clear what engines Toyota has planned, but one is going to be a hybrid for sure. The other one should be a naturally aspirated V6. Rivals will include a new Ford Explorer as well as newcomers like the Subaru Ascent, Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade