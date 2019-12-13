2020 Toyota Highlander Priced $2,770 Higher Than Previous Generation

4 2020 Toyota Supra Speedster Concept Looks Better Than the BMW Z4

A V6 continues to be offered without any hybrid assistance, namely the 2GR-FKS with 3.5 liters of displacement and 295 horsepower on deck. An eight-speed automatic transmission called Direct Shift does the shifting in your stead. The biggest difference over the previous six-speeder is the broader lock-up range, resulting in quicker and smoother responses to accelerator pedal inputs. Given that the price tag excludes the delivery, processing, and handling fee of $1,120, you might be wondering how can this difference be explained. The platform may be a serious improvement over the previous Highlander, but still, what does the Ltrim level get you as standard to justify those additional bucks?Customers are treated to Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 , translating to safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam assist, lane-keeping assist and centering, road-sign recognition, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go. The list goes on with three-zone climate control, proximity access, LED headlights, and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.If you want a power liftgate, fog lamps, leather on the steering wheel and shifter, and blind-spot monitoring, prepare $36,800 for the LE trim level with front-wheel drive. The XLE hits the sweet spot at $39,600, followed by the Limited and Platinum at prices that top at $50,200 for the HybridSpeaking of the more efficient powertrain, the hybrid option starts at $38,200 for the front-driven LE. That’s a difference of $680 compared to the outgoing model, and it’s money well spent in our book. The Highlander Hybrid combines a 2.5-liter Atkinson four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and a small-capacity battery to deliver approximately 240 horsepower and up to 34 mpg.A V6 continues to be offered without any hybrid assistance, namely the 2GR-FKS with 3.5 liters of displacement and 295 horsepower on deck. An eight-speed automatic transmission called Direct Shift does the shifting in your stead. The biggest difference over the previous six-speeder is the broader lock-up range, resulting in quicker and smoother responses to accelerator pedal inputs.