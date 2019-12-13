2020 Toyota Highlander Priced $2,770 Higher Than Previous Generation

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2020 model year, the Highlander has transitioned to the TNGA-K vehicle architecture for the fourth generation. This change has also hiked up the starting price of the mid-sized crossover, now starting at $34,600 as opposed to $31,830 for the 2019 model year.
Given that the price tag excludes the delivery, processing, and handling fee of $1,120, you might be wondering how can this difference be explained. The platform may be a serious improvement over the previous Highlander, but still, what does the L FWD trim level get you as standard to justify those additional bucks?
Customers are treated to Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, translating to safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam assist, lane-keeping assist and centering, road-sign recognition, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go. The list goes on with three-zone climate control, proximity access, LED headlights, and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.
If you want a power liftgate, fog lamps, leather on the steering wheel and shifter, and blind-spot monitoring, prepare $36,800 for the LE trim level with front-wheel drive. The XLE hits the sweet spot at $39,600, followed by the Limited and Platinum at prices that top at $50,200 for the Hybrid AWD.
Speaking of the more efficient powertrain, the hybrid option starts at $38,200 for the front-driven LE. That’s a difference of $680 compared to the outgoing model, and it’s money well spent in our book. The Highlander Hybrid combines a 2.5-liter Atkinson four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and a small-capacity battery to deliver approximately 240 horsepower and up to 34 mpg.
A V6 continues to be offered without any hybrid assistance, namely the 2GR-FKS with 3.5 liters of displacement and 295 horsepower on deck. An eight-speed automatic transmission called Direct Shift does the shifting in your stead. The biggest difference over the previous six-speeder is the broader lock-up range, resulting in quicker and smoother responses to accelerator pedal inputs.
