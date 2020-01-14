This Is the Hyundai You'll Be Soon Flying

2020 Toyota GR Supra With Turbo 2.0-Liter Engine Now Available In Europe

Once exclusive to the Japanese domestic market, the Supra with the entry-level turbo engine can now be had in the Old Continent as well. In addition to bringing the price point lower still, the B48 from BMW also sheds up to 100 kilograms off the curb weight of the Japanese sports car with Bavarian underpinnings that’s produced by a third party in Austria. 12 photos



Straight-line performance isn’t exactly thrilling either. It takes 5.2 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph), onto a maximum velocity of 250 km/h (155 mph) governed by the engine control unit’s electronic nannies. As per the WLTP , carbon-dioxide emissions are rated at 156 grams per kilometer. Converting the emissions to fuel consumption brings us to 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers, which means UK models will be rated at 43.1 miles per gallon.



In terms of standard equipment, the Live specification is loaded with 18-inch alloy wheels, four-speaker audio system like an econobox, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, black Alcantara, and plenty of safety features. These include Intelligent Speed Assist, Road Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist with Active Steering, Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Pre-Crash Safety with Braking Function, the whole nine yards if you will.



Three optional packages are offered, namely the Connect pack, Sport pack, and Premium pack. The first adds satellite navigation and connected services, the second improves handling with goodies such as an active differential and adaptive suspension, and the latter switches from four to 12 speakers and JBL premium audio, just to name a few of the highlights.



Last, but certainly not least, only 200 examples of the Fuji Speedway limited edition are to be offered in Europe. This version stands out in the crowd with the help of white metallic paintwork, contrasting 19-inch wheels, red mirror caps, and carbon-fiber dashboard decorative inserts. “Production is due to commence shortly” according to Toyota , and the on-sale date for European markets is scheduled for March 2020. Mated as standard and only to the ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic transmission, the twin-scroll turbo engine rewards the GR Supra with 258 PS and 400 Nm. In the United Kingdom, make that 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet.Straight-line performance isn’t exactly thrilling either. It takes 5.2 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph), onto a maximum velocity of 250 km/h (155 mph) governed by the engine control unit’s electronic nannies. As per the, carbon-dioxide emissions are rated at 156 grams per kilometer. Converting the emissions to fuel consumption brings us to 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers, which means UK models will be rated at 43.1 miles per gallon.Featuring “the golden ratio” of 1.55 between the wheelbase and track dimension, the GR Supra with the small engine option also achieves 50:50 weight distribution between the front and rear axles. “This presented us with huge challenges, but we did not want to compromise on our targets,” said Tetsuya Tada, the chief engineer of the GR Supra for the 2020 model year.In terms of standard equipment, the Live specification is loaded with 18-inch alloy wheels, four-speaker audio system like an econobox, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, black Alcantara, and plenty of safety features. These include Intelligent Speed Assist, Road Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist with Active Steering, Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Pre-Crash Safety with Braking Function, the whole nine yards if you will.Three optional packages are offered, namely the Connect pack, Sport pack, and Premium pack. The first adds satellite navigation and connected services, the second improves handling with goodies such as an active differential and adaptive suspension, and the latter switches from four to 12 speakers and JBL premium audio, just to name a few of the highlights.Last, but certainly not least, only 200 examples of the Fuji Speedway limited edition are to be offered in Europe. This version stands out in the crowd with the help of white metallic paintwork, contrasting 19-inch wheels, red mirror caps, and carbon-fiber dashboard decorative inserts.

