2020 Toyota GR Supra Sold Out In the UK

As expected of the GR Supra, “there will be 300 owners in the UK during the first year of the car’s launch.” All of them are spoken for despite the fact production in Graz, Austria started a handful of days ago.

The BMW-badged sibling is £36,990 in the UK, capable of 149 miles per hour and 6.6 seconds from naught to 62 miles per hour. Of course, the M40i is more expensive, packing more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the entry-level variant. The Supra, on the other hand, comes with the 340-horsepower B58 inline-six turbo engine from the get-go, hence the higher starting price.



500 Nm of torque allows the rear-wheel-drive coupe to accelerate to 62 mph in 4.3 seconds, and if you keep your foot planted to the loud pedal, the ZF 8HP transmission allows you to hit 155 mph. Before you do that, make sure you’re driving on the race track or on the Autobahn.



Toyota of UK lists seven exterior colors for the



A digital combi-meter and head-up display are standard on the 3.0-liter Pro trim level, but you’ll have to wait until 2020 for that model to arrive in the United Kingdom. Looking at the bigger picture, it’s hard to understand why



