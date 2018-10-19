autoevolution

2020 SEAT Leon Trunk Leaked, Shows Connected Taillights

19 Oct 2018, 17:55 UTC ·
Body parts are the best kind of leaks. You know for sure that the automaker didn't want them to come out, and they haven't been discovered on some obscure corner of the internet. Well... we did find this photo like that, but somebody probably risked his job to take it.
We're dealing with the next big thing in sports hatchbacks, the 4th generation SEAT Leon. It's based on a fresh version of the MQB platform and will have the latest tech. Previous spyshots also hinted at possible design changes, and a couple of them are being revealed here.

The trunk is one of the most prominent pieces of metal on a car. The Leon is playing it cool by having a much more upmarket design. Part of that is the shape of the trunk, which has a crease down the middle and a short deck beneath the glass.

Also, the Leon is following the trend of having both its taillights connected in the middle, like the Porsche Panamera. I bet none of you thought the Leon would ever be compared to a Porsche. But people say the same thing about a Kia nowadays.

That trunk lid should cover up a slightly bigger cargo space with about 400 liters of grocery-swallowing ability. At the opposite end of the car, the Leon should pack a bunch of brand new engines, some of which will be mild hybrids. A plug-in version is also expected to come out in 2020 with around 200 horsepower.

It's likely that the Cupra will stop at 300 horsepower since SEAT took a step back this year (-10 HP). But for the first time in many years, you might also be tempted by the Leon FR again. They've just fitted a 2.0 TSI turbo to the car this year, and there's every chance that the 2020 model will match the Polo GTI and Ibiza Cupra with 200 HP and 320 Nm of torque. We know that just by looking at the trunk!
