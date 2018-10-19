Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Collision Between First and Second Stages

2020 SEAT Leon Trunk Leaked, Shows Connected Taillights

Body parts are the best kind of leaks. You know for sure that the automaker didn't want them to come out, and they haven't been discovered on some obscure corner of the internet. Well... we did find this photo like that, but somebody probably risked his job to take it. 12 photos



The trunk is one of the most prominent pieces of metal on a car. The Leon is playing it cool by having a much more upmarket design. Part of that is the shape of the trunk, which has a crease down the middle and a short deck beneath the glass.



Also, the Leon is following the trend of having both its taillights connected in the middle, like the Porsche Panamera. I bet none of you thought the Leon would ever be compared to a Porsche. But people say the same thing about a



That trunk lid should cover up a slightly bigger cargo space with about 400 liters of grocery-swallowing ability. At the opposite end of the car, the Leon should pack a bunch of brand new engines, some of which will be mild hybrids. A plug-in version is also expected to come out in 2020 with around 200 horsepower.



