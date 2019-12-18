2020 SEAT Leon Teased, World Premiere Planned for January 28th

More on this:

1 Lit Cigarette and Air Freshener Transformed This Hot Hatch Into a Hot Hatch

2 2021 Cupra Formentor Prototype Looks Like an Aston Martin DBX for the Masses

3 This SEAT Electric Scooter Will Hit the Road in 2020

4 2021 SEAT Leon ST Spied, Is the Golf 8 Wagon in Disguise

5 SEAT eScooter Will Make Your City Rides Faster, Cheaper, Greener