2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate

The 4th generation of the SEAT Leon has been spied in full twice. This time around, the prototype hatchback was captured in full daylight, so none of its features were hidden by the cover of the dark.

This 4th-gen is doing several things to appear more upmarket. Believe it or not, that's what sporty hatchbacks need to do nowadays. So, for example, the new Leon has a longer nose, a more discreet radiator grille and a short hoot that doesn't go all the way to the front, like the



Around the rear, we notice a more pronounced rake for the trunk and a short deck lid. This means extra work for the metal stampers and makes the Leon look like the



Even though the interior is in clear view, it's also heavily camouflaged. However, we can expect to see Leon switching to a tablet-style of infotainment screen and have fewer buttons on the dashboard. Also, the digital cockpit will be standard on all but the cheapest versions.



Engine-wise, the changes have already been previewed by the Leon 3 this week. This includes a new 1.5 TSI with ACT and a 2.0 TSI with 190 HP . The 2.0 TDI will also get a more powerful setup. However, the real fuel-sipper will be the PHEV.



This is rumored to arrive in 2020 and have around 50 km of full electric range and total system output of over 200 horsepower from its 1.5 TSI and e-motor. About six months after the 5-door model is revealed, the familiar ST will arrive, although the 3-door SC will be left by the roadside. The Leon is a household name for the hatchback market, not only in Europe but also Mexico. However, SEAT likes to reinvent the design with every generation. The 3rd generation that came out in 2012 was very angular, done mostly in Lamborghini-like straight lines.This 4th-gen is doing several things to appear more upmarket. Believe it or not, that's what sporty hatchbacks need to do nowadays. So, for example, the new Leon has a longer nose, a more discreet radiator grille and a short hoot that doesn't go all the way to the front, like the A-Class. Around the rear, we notice a more pronounced rake for the trunk and a short deck lid. This means extra work for the metal stampers and makes the Leon look like the all-new Ford Focus. Even though the interior is in clear view, it's also heavily camouflaged. However, we can expect to see Leon switching to a tablet-style of infotainment screen and have fewer buttons on the dashboard. Also, the digital cockpit will be standard on all but the cheapest versions.Engine-wise, the changes have already been previewed by the Leon 3 this week. This includes a new 1.5 TSI with ACT and a 2.0 TSI with 190. The 2.0will also get a more powerful setup. However, the real fuel-sipper will be the PHEV.This is rumored to arrive in 2020 and have around 50 km of full electric range and total system output of over 200 horsepower from its 1.5 TSI and e-motor. About six months after the 5-door model is revealed, the familiar ST will arrive, although the 3-door SC will be left by the roadside.