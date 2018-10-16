autoevolution
 

2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate

16 Oct 2018, 22:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The 4th generation of the SEAT Leon has been spied in full twice. This time around, the prototype hatchback was captured in full daylight, so none of its features were hidden by the cover of the dark.
12 photos
2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate2020 SEAT Leon Spyshots Reveal Focus-Like New Design, PHEV Rumors Circulate
The Leon is a household name for the hatchback market, not only in Europe but also Mexico. However, SEAT likes to reinvent the design with every generation. The 3rd generation that came out in 2012 was very angular, done mostly in Lamborghini-like straight lines.

This 4th-gen is doing several things to appear more upmarket. Believe it or not, that's what sporty hatchbacks need to do nowadays. So, for example, the new Leon has a longer nose, a more discreet radiator grille and a short hoot that doesn't go all the way to the front, like the A-Class.

Around the rear, we notice a more pronounced rake for the trunk and a short deck lid. This means extra work for the metal stampers and makes the Leon look like the all-new Ford Focus.

Even though the interior is in clear view, it's also heavily camouflaged. However, we can expect to see Leon switching to a tablet-style of infotainment screen and have fewer buttons on the dashboard. Also, the digital cockpit will be standard on all but the cheapest versions.

Engine-wise, the changes have already been previewed by the Leon 3 this week. This includes a new 1.5 TSI with ACT and a 2.0 TSI with 190 HP. The 2.0 TDI will also get a more powerful setup. However, the real fuel-sipper will be the PHEV.

This is rumored to arrive in 2020 and have around 50 km of full electric range and total system output of over 200 horsepower from its 1.5 TSI and e-motor. About six months after the 5-door model is revealed, the familiar ST will arrive, although the 3-door SC will be left by the roadside.
2020 SEAT Leon Seat Leon spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SEAT models:
SEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactSEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVAll SEAT models  
 
 