2020 SEAT Leon Reveals Headlight and Taillight Design in New Winter Spyshots

25 Feb 2019, 19:29 UTC
The all-new 4th generation SEAT Leon is currently in its second year of winter testing, which means we're getting pretty close to the debut. As such, some of the full camouflage is beginning to come off.
We think at least a few of the four new MQB cars (A3, Golf and Octavia) are going to debut this fall at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The rest will be scattered around that date. The car companies are putting a lot of their resources into a sort of joint development project, which is why the Audi A3 or Skoda Octavia are also going to pop up around Scandinavia.

SEAT has already admitted to developing the infotainment system for all the MQB newcomers. Last time, they had to do the 1.8 TSI, but most of the engines are already established: 1.0 TSI, 1.5 TSI. Admittedly, the 2.0 TDI range isn't ready, but it's not a priority for the launch.

Even though the Leon is moving a little upmarket, most configurations will be front-wheel drive and with up to 150 horsepower. The rare setups that go over 190 HP should also be available with AWD or an independent rear suspension system.

SEAT is going to make bespoke MEB-based electric cars, so no e-Leon. But a PHEV is probably on its way with around 210 HP, though it probably only fits with the expensive Xcellence and FR trims.

The front view reveals many similarities with the Cupra crossover concept, including the exact same mirror design and similar main LED headlights. The taillights don't seem connected, but that's because the middle half is hidden under the camo. Just check out this leak!

The proportions of the Leon look a little different. It's more long-nosed, without any of those fussy Lamborghini creases. Also, the sporty 3-door will be dropped because it's not selling, while a sedan might be introduced to the range. Who needs a Jetta, right?
