2020 SEAT Leon Reveals Headlight and Taillight Design in New Winter Spyshots

The all-new 4th generation SEAT Leon is currently in its second year of winter testing, which means we're getting pretty close to the debut. As such, some of the full camouflage is beginning to come off.

SEAT has already admitted to developing the infotainment system for all the MQB newcomers. Last time, they had to do the 1.8 TSI, but most of the engines are already established: 1.0 TSI, 1.5 TSI. Admittedly, the 2.0 TDI range isn't ready, but it's not a priority for the launch.



Even though the Leon is moving a little upmarket, most configurations will be front-wheel drive and with up to 150 horsepower. The rare setups that go over 190 HP should also be available with AWD or an independent rear suspension system.



SEAT is going to make bespoke MEB-based electric cars, so no e-Leon. But a PHEV is probably on its way with around 210 HP, though it probably only fits with the expensive Xcellence and FR trims.



The front view reveals many similarities with the



