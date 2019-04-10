autoevolution

2020 SEAT Leon Drops Camo, Spied Testing Hard at the Nurburgring

10 Apr 2019
The Leon is still SEAT's best selling car, and an all-new 4th generation is currently in its late stages of development. We've been following their prototypes for a long time and are pleased to see some of the heavy camouflage being removed.
If you know what you're looking for, these latest spyshots pretty much reveal the design of the car, though the Leon is still not as uncovered as the Golf 8, its closest cousin. Still, it's apparent that SEAT is taking things in an entirely different design direction.

The front view shows a smaller hood, the brow forming over small, less geometric headlights and a "mouth" element stretching over the whole bumper instead of the previous 3 separate grilles. The Leon is closest in design to the Tarraco, but also the design-intent Cupra Formentor concept with which it seems to share the door mirrors.

The profile view reveals different character lines and a sloped roof, something we also saw on the next Audi A3. To give it some of that sporty flair, SEAT installed a sloped trunk lid and wrap-around 3D taillights, which are probably our favorite feature. But even though this is most likely the FR body kit, it shows no visible exhaust tips. Bummer!

Based on an evolved MQB platform, the new Leon should have a slightly longer wheelbase and a completely new dashboard layout. We believe the tablet-style infotainment system and sharp steering wheel have been revealed by concepts like the Formentor and El-Born.

As far as the engines are concerned, things won't be radically different from what's already available. At launch, you'll have a 1.0 TSI with 115 HP, a 1.6 TDI with the same amount of power, a 1.5 TSI making 150 HP and possibly the 2.0 TSI with 190 HP. However, SEAT has confirmed a 245 HP Cupra plug-in hybrid system, hinting at a less powerful version for the normal Leon.
