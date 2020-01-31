2020 SEAT Leon Coupe Rendering Looks Like an Audi TT Rival

This week, we finally got to check out the all-new SEAT Leon. It's the 4th generation of the compact model yet feels like it brings nothing new to the table. Some have even called it a downgrade.
The design is what people dislike the most. The previous Leon came out about seven years ago and was a complete revolution. It had angular lights and creases down the sides that reminded some of Lamborghini. You could have it as a 3-door coupe or a sexy new wagon body.
Meanwhile, the 2020 Leon tries to be all posh. Its headlights are less distinctive, its grille smaller and less sporty. The proportions look a lot like those of the VW Golf, or even some boring French hatchbacks. And did we mention the exhaust tips are fake? There was a rumor about a potential sedan body being added to the roster, but so far, we haven't seen anything of the sort.
Since we're looking at a Leon Coupe rendering from X-Tomi Design, we are obviously now going to say that a Leon Coupe would be even better, that a 2-door body would be lighter, more streamlined. The critics are going to point out that no sports car should be front-wheel-drive, to which we'd point out that the Audi TT sold over half a million units and counting.
But the reality of the car market right now is that only crossovers are allowed to use the name "coupe" freely. And even if it were built, the Leon Coupe would sell in limited numbers, or it might not even be that enjoyable to drive.
You see, while the first Audi TT and SEAT Leon boasted a very impressive 1.8-liter turbo engine with plenty of power, the modern 2020 Leon will be stuck at 150 horsepower until the plug-in hybrid versions arrive. That's in a car filled with safety systems that tips the scales at about 1.3 tons.
