2020 Renault Koleos Facelift Revealed with Visual Upgrades and Improved Engines

A little over ten years old, Renault’s Koleos SUV gets an important refresh for the 2020 model year, aimed at keeping the nameplate relevant in a market flooded by SUVs of all shapes and sizes. 37 photos



The dimensions of the Koleos have remained the same as before. The car is built on a 2,710 mm wheelbase and is 4,670 mm long, but thanks to the tweaks made to its body, especially the front end, it now appears a tad more aggressive.



The car’s front grille in more pronounced on the new version compared to the old one, and under it the bumper features, on all its length, new chrome detailing that extends all the way to the fog lamps on each side.



To emphasize the fact that it’s new, the 2020 Koleos comes with two sets of new alloy wheels, sized 18- and 19-inches, and a brand new exterior color, Vintage Red.



At the interior, the car maintains all of the elements fitted on the version before it, but adds a rear benchwith two seating positions that can be reclined to offer a more comforting position during long drives.



Engine wise, the range of Renault Blue dCi engines has been revamped. There are two engines in the range, both equipped with the carmaker’s X-Tronic automatic transmission.



The first unit is fitted in the dCi X-Tronic with 150 hp on tap, and the second in the X-Tronic All Mode 4x4-i, which offers 15 hp more than in the existing generation, namely 190 hp.



Download attachment: 2020 Renault Koleos (PDF)