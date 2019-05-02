Asteroid Apophis Nears Earth on April 13, 2029, Spacecraft Could Greet It

5 2020 Range Rover Evoque Debuts in Chicago, Starts from $42,650

2 Jaguar Wants More EVs, Sedans Still Have A Future

1 Land Rover Boasts the 2020 Range Rover Evoque Complies To RDE2 Emissions Tests

More on this:

2020 Range Rover Gets Mild-Hybrid for the U.S., Starts at $90,900

In a move meant to bring a breath of fresh air to the Range Rover lineup, Land Rover announced this week the availability of a new powertrain option for the American market. 7 photos



The new engine is capable of pulling the car from a standstill to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, while giving it a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph.



The two new powertrains will make their way into the P360 and P400 variants of the Range Rover, the latter being exclusive to the HSE trim level.







With the addition of these two new versions, the carmaker has increased the number of available Range Rover SUVs to twelve, including the Autobiography series. The most expensive Range Rover on the American market is the SVAutobiography LWB, priced from $209,500.



Aside for launching the P360 and P400, Land Rover will refresh the 2020 lineup with the introduction of two new colors, Eiger Grey and Portofino Blue, replacing the current Corris Grey and Loire Blue. New 22-inch Gloss Black wheels are also available for the SUV .



The Range Rover is one of the British carmaker’s most important models in the U.S. On the American market, the nameplate enjoys above-average success in its segment, selling well in excess of 15,000 units per year since 2015, according to



In 2018, 19,000 Range Rovers were sold in the States, making for the best year of the nameplate's history there. As of this week, the 2020 model year Range Rover gets updated with the introduction of a new mild-hybrid 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder gasoline engine, which will come in two power outputs, namely 355 and 395 hp, and 406 lb-ft of torque.The new engine is capable of pulling the car from a standstill to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, while giving it a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph.The two new powertrains will make their way into the P360 and P400 variants of the Range Rover, the latter being exclusive to the HSE trim level. Land Rover says the order books for the new engine options are already open. The P360 has become the entry level of the Range Rover lineup, priced from $90,900, while the P400 joins the list somewhere in the middle, priced from $96,150.With the addition of these two new versions, the carmaker has increased the number of available Range Rover SUVs to twelve, including the Autobiography series. The most expensive Range Rover on the American market is the SVAutobiography LWB, priced from $209,500.Aside for launching the P360 and P400, Land Rover will refresh the 2020 lineup with the introduction of two new colors, Eiger Grey and Portofino Blue, replacing the current Corris Grey and Loire Blue. New 22-inch Gloss Black wheels are also available for theThe Range Rover is one of the British carmaker’s most important models in the U.S. On the American market, the nameplate enjoys above-average success in its segment, selling well in excess of 15,000 units per year since 2015, according to Car Sales Base In 2018, 19,000 Range Rovers were sold in the States, making for the best year of the nameplate's history there.

load press release