2020 Range Range Rover Evoque Engine and Tires Sound Upset on the Nurburgring

We predict that the 2020 Range Rover Evoque is going to be so popular that few people are even going to consider rivals such as the BMW X2 or Jaguar E-Pace. But most of that will be down to the design and image, not the handling.

But for whatever reason, they are also doing a bunch of testing at the Nurburgring. You know how SUVs with 2.0-liter turbo engines seem interesting on paper but sound like crap in real life? Well, that seems to be the case with the new Evoque.



The engine is not happy being thrashed and neither are the front tires, which are chirping as loud as a whole flock of birds. Most of the powertrains in this Evoque will be of the 2.0-liter variety with outputs ranging from 150 to 300 HP . But they might sneak in a 1.5-liter as a hybrid. Rumors talk about an SVR-badged performance mode. But until we hear a thumping V6 engine, we don't buy it.



Despite costly emissions tests, the Britsh automakers are developing even more engine variants than their German counterparts. The Evoque should even have a bi-turbo diesel with 240 horsepower. All will be matched to a gearbox with enough gears to keep shifting forever... probably nine.





Styling is a big part of the current Evoque's success, and designers are careful to keep that quirky glass to body ratio. But because of larger overall body size and smaller hips, the effect is less pronounced.



Dull? Not even close, as several decorative ideas will trickle down from the successful



