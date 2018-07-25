autoevolution
 

2020 Range Range Rover Evoque Engine and Tires Sound Upset on the Nurburgring

25 Jul 2018, 15:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We predict that the 2020 Range Rover Evoque is going to be so popular that few people are even going to consider rivals such as the BMW X2 or Jaguar E-Pace. But most of that will be down to the design and image, not the handling.
3 photos
2020 Range Range Rover Evoque Engine and Tires Sound Upset on the Nurburgring2020 Range Range Rover Evoque Engine and Tires Sound Upset on the Nurburgring
If you want a sweet-handling small SUV, the Porsche Macan should still get your dollar, especially after the update. The Evoque is more of crossover with good off-road manners courtesy of the Range Rover engineers.

But for whatever reason, they are also doing a bunch of testing at the Nurburgring. You know how SUVs with 2.0-liter turbo engines seem interesting on paper but sound like crap in real life? Well, that seems to be the case with the new Evoque.

The engine is not happy being thrashed and neither are the front tires, which are chirping as loud as a whole flock of birds. Most of the powertrains in this Evoque will be of the 2.0-liter variety with outputs ranging from 150 to 300 HP. But they might sneak in a 1.5-liter as a hybrid. Rumors talk about an SVR-badged performance mode. But until we hear a thumping V6 engine, we don't buy it.

Despite costly emissions tests, the Britsh automakers are developing even more engine variants than their German counterparts. The Evoque should even have a bi-turbo diesel with 240 horsepower. All will be matched to a gearbox with enough gears to keep shifting forever... probably nine.


Styling is a big part of the current Evoque's success, and designers are careful to keep that quirky glass to body ratio. But because of larger overall body size and smaller hips, the effect is less pronounced.

Dull? Not even close, as several decorative ideas will trickle down from the successful Velar project, probably including the flush-fitting door handles.

2020 range rover evoque Range Rover Evoque spyshots spy video
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Stealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return MissionStealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return Mission
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
Detroit Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 