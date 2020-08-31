2020 Porsche Classic ORIGINALE Shines the Spotlight on the Genuine 911 F

Owning any of Porsche’s “Neunelfer” generations is a life-changing experience, as most will attest. The modern reincarnation is at the pinnacle of the company’s technological and stylistic development but having inside the garage (God forbid you should leave it outside) an original example is an even more intimate adventure. And everything around it has the potential of reaching collector level one hundred in a heartbeat.
The German sports car manufacturer is very much aware of the incredible aura its models have gained and does its best to keep the mood brewing up. And attention to detail is key in such cases. For example, Porsche has recently introduced the sixth installment of its “ORIGINALE: Teile, Typen, Technik” (ORIGINALE: parts, models, and technology) Porsche Classic catalog.
Incredibly, it can be had for free from Porsche Classic partners and Porsche Centers and the 2020 edition acts as the final installment in a series of collectible classic workshop manuals that began in 2016 and focused on the 356 engines.
The new one has a broader scope, albeit one just as rich with Porsche history – shining the spotlight on the original 911 F series. More precisely, it has the 911 F taillight as its main feature on the cover – while also discussing things such as the “Carrera” calligraphy or the Porsche Classic Communication Management (Plus) infotainment system.
What sets ORIGINALE apart is the level of exclusivity – the catalogue has been edited in a mere 5,000 copies, and the new special also combines all six editions (some that have been out of print for a while) in a collector’s slipcase.
More so, every edition features its own tailored image style, with interesting illustrations of certain original spare parts. Every cover features a different design sketch of a Porsche part and the spine comes in a linen-backed original model shade - “Irish Green” for the 2020 edition.
Also, the 125-page magazine is offered in a range of languages (German, English, French, Italian, Spanish and Dutch) while also being the recipient of various accolades such as the 2017 Red Dot Award.
Incredibly, it can be had for free from Porsche Classic partners and Porsche Centers and the 2020 edition acts as the final installment in a series of collectible classic workshop manuals that began in 2016 and focused on the 356 engines.
The new one has a broader scope, albeit one just as rich with Porsche history – shining the spotlight on the original 911 F series. More precisely, it has the 911 F taillight as its main feature on the cover – while also discussing things such as the “Carrera” calligraphy or the Porsche Classic Communication Management (Plus) infotainment system.
What sets ORIGINALE apart is the level of exclusivity – the catalogue has been edited in a mere 5,000 copies, and the new special also combines all six editions (some that have been out of print for a while) in a collector’s slipcase.
More so, every edition features its own tailored image style, with interesting illustrations of certain original spare parts. Every cover features a different design sketch of a Porsche part and the spine comes in a linen-backed original model shade - “Irish Green” for the 2020 edition.
Also, the 125-page magazine is offered in a range of languages (German, English, French, Italian, Spanish and Dutch) while also being the recipient of various accolades such as the 2017 Red Dot Award.