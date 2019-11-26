autoevolution

2020 Porsche 911 Targa Prototype Sunbathing in Sweden Ahead of Winter Solstice

26 Nov 2019, 14:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
German carmakers are part of a special breed in how they time some of their important car launches. For example, Porsche's upcoming 911 Targa is probably just weeks away from its official unveiling near the winter solstice, despite being essentially a summer-friendly convertible.
12 photos
2020 Porsche 911 Targa 9922020 Porsche 911 Targa 9922020 Porsche 911 Targa 9922020 Porsche 911 Targa 9922020 Porsche 911 Targa 9922020 Porsche 911 Targa 9922020 Porsche 911 Targa 9922020 Porsche 911 Targa 9922020 Porsche 911 Targa 9922020 Porsche 911 Targa 9922020 Porsche 911 Targa 992
A prototype of the model devoid of any kind of camouflage was recently spotted completing its cold-weather testing in Santa's backyard in Northern Europe.

Since only a year has passed since the 992 generation of the 911 was officially introduced in Coupe and Cabriolet it wouldn't make a lot of sense for Porsche to reveal the Targa version so soon, especially during the winter, but as we said, German carmakers are special.

For the record, the previous generation of the coveted Targa and the first one to feature such an intricate way to open its roof was revealed approximately 3 years after the regular-bodied 991 was introduced.

The 2020 model looks like it has almost all but completed its development phase, especially since most of the complicated roof mechanism is a carryover from the old model.

Set to be available with at least three different engine versions, the new Targa will come standard with all-wheel-drive, meaning that the spied prototype is not exactly out of its element in the snow.

At first, Porsche will likely launch it in Targa 4 and Targa 4S guise, while a Targa 4 GTS version will arrive a tad later in the model's life-cycle. Apart from slightly worse performance figures coming from the increased weight, all versions will have virtually identical specs with their 911 Coupe and Convertible counterparts.

This means that the Targa 4 will feature a twin-turbocharged flat-six with 385 PS and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, while the Targa 4S will come with a 450 PS and 530 Nm (391 lb-ft) of torque version of the same engine. The range-topping Targa 4 GTS is expected to have around 480 PS but no official information has been made available until now, apart from rumors about a mild-hybrid system based on a 48-volt architecture.
2020 porsche 911 targa porsche 911 targa 992 Porsche Porsche 911 Targa spyshots
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Samurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of ArtSamurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of Art
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through IngenuitySix Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through Ingenuity
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Taycan TurboPORSCHE Taycan Turbo CoupePORSCHE Macan TurboPORSCHE Macan Turbo CrossoverPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-HybridPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Premium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera Cabrio Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 911 Carrera CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera Coupe CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day