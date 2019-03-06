2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Looks Like a Grown-Up 993 in The Flesh

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show is exploding with horsepower, be it thanks to internal combustion monsters like the Koenigsegg Jesko and the Ferrari F8 Tributo, hybrid go-fast tools such as the Aston Martin Am-RB 003 or electric hypercars such as the Pininfarina Battista. However, Porsche has decided to use a conservative approach for this year's edition of the Swiss venue.

38 photos



Oh, and, as the soundtrack of multiple testers has shown, the naturally aspirated flat-six and the optional manual transmission are here to stay. To be more precise, Zuffenahusen's fresh goodies from the event are the 992 Neunelfer Cabriolet and the 718 Cayman T/Boxster T. And while we'll focus on the rear-engined sportscar for now, we'll return with a story on those mid-engined T twins later today.As is the case with the fixed-roof 992, only the Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions are currently available. Nevertheless, the German automotive producer should come up with the base Carrera soon.Then again, 2019 and next year will see the company introducing plenty of 911 specials. For one thing, Porsche still hasn't delivered the production version of the 911 Speedster , which is set to become the road-going swansong of the 991.2 generation and will be limited to 1,948 units.When it comes to 992 specialist, we'll remind you that the new 911 Turbo has recently leaked onto the web. As such, we should see the supercar being introduced by the end of the year.The rumor mill talks about the Turbo S badge morphing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as it has been the case with the Panamera and the Cayenne. Then again, we might have to wait for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp to see if this is true.Of course, we can also discuss our favorite eighth-gen Neunelfer to date, namely the 911 GT3 . The GT Division toy has been spied on numerous occasions, with the generation change set to bring a hefty aero update.Oh, and, as the soundtrack of multiple testers has shown, the naturally aspirated flat-six and the optional manual transmission are here to stay.