2020 Polestar 2 Makes China Debut, to Be Made Locally

15 Apr 2019, 11:58 UTC ·
by
One of the most exciting premieres at the Shanghai Auto Show of a future production car for the Chinese market is the Polestar 2, the electric car that has been announced as a true contender for the Tesla Model 3.
Feeling at home in Shanghai, the Geely-owned Polestar is poised to be one of the stars of the event, so the company decided to make a mark on Monday, as it also announced the future Chinese production site for the car: starting early 2020, the model will roll off assembly lines of a manufacturing facility in Luqiao, Zhejiang Province.

“Being able to produce Polestar 2 in the Luqiao plant in China shows the clear synergies of our ownership structure and gives us a great industrial advantage,” said in a statement Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

“Manufacturing is one of the most important areas, helping us accelerate our progress and entry into the market with the confidence that Polestar 2 production will begin as planned early next year.”

The Polestar 2 will be assembled alongside other cars of the Geely group, branded either Volvo or Lynk & Co. All are to be produced on the CMA platform.

The Polestar 2 will come to the market as a noteworthy EV. At its core lies a battery capable enough to give the car a range of up to 500 km (310 miles).

Making the wheels spin are two electric motors fitted front and rear that together develop 408 hp and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) of torque and make the car capable of a 0-100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time of under five seconds. 

Polestar did not yet announce the pricing of the model on the Chinese market, but it is to be expected it will be similar to the ones announced elsewhere: EUR 59,900 in Europe and $63,000 in the U.S. The sums of money will be asked for the launch edition that will be available in the first year of sales.
