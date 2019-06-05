2020 Polestar 1 Production Ready to Begin

autoevolution
 

Not long from now, Polestar’s first car as an independent brand will enter series production. Officially, that is supposed to happen by the end of the year, and starting this month the last pre-production tests are being conducted with cars already rolling off assembly lines in China.
Polestar said on Wednesday (June 5) that a number of its customers have already begun the process of confirming their final specification for the cars, while at the same time the company is already turning on production lines in Chengdu, China, where the last batch of test cars are being produced.

According to Polestar, 50 try-out (TT) vehicles have already been assembled as a means for the carmaker to test and fine-tune the production processes needed for full-scale manufacturing.

“It’s great to see how we have progressed from showing the Polestar 1 for the first time in 2017, to now having our beautiful new manufacturing facility up and running with the TT cars being tested in and around the plant,” said in a statement Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Priced at $155,000 in the U.S., the Polestar 1 Grand Touring Coupé is a plug-in hybrid that pairs a 2.0-liter combustion engine to a couple of electric motors fitted on the rear axle and two 34 kWh batteries used to store energy.

Combined, the electric motors and engine develop a total of 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque. In all-electric mode, the car is capable of traveling for about 150 kilometers (93 miles), well above the current capabilities of other cars with similar powertrains.

The Polestar 1 is to be manufactured at a new production center in China that is still being built. The facility is expected to be completed by the end of the year, after missing the initial deadline for completion in 2018.

Following the market launch of the 1, the Polestar 2 and 3 are expected to enter production, greatly expanding the carmaker’s offering.
