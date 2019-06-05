2020 Polestar 1 Production Ready to Begin

Not long from now, Polestar’s first car as an independent brand will enter series production. Officially, that is supposed to happen by the end of the year, and starting this month the last pre-production tests are being conducted with cars already rolling off assembly lines in China.

According to Polestar, 50 try-out (TT) vehicles have already been assembled as a means for the carmaker to test and fine-tune the production processes needed for full-scale manufacturing.



“It’s great to see how we have progressed from showing the Polestar 1 for the first time in 2017, to now having our beautiful new manufacturing facility up and running with the TT cars being tested in and around the plant,” said in a statement Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.



Priced at $155,000 in the U.S., the Polestar 1 Grand Touring Coupé is a plug-in hybrid that pairs a 2.0-liter combustion engine to a couple of electric motors fitted on the rear axle and two 34 kWh batteries used to store energy.



Combined, the electric motors and engine develop a total of 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque. In all-electric mode, the car is capable of traveling for about 150 kilometers (93 miles), well above the current capabilities of other cars with similar powertrains.



The Polestar 1 is to be manufactured at a new production center in China that is still being built. The facility is expected to be completed by the end of the year, after missing the initial deadline for completion in 2018.



