autoevolution

2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi

10 Jan 2019, 20:09 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Many of Peugeot's models could not be re-certified before the September deadline (WLTP). That included the 208 GTi, which was pulled from the market.
18 photos
2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi
But fear not, hot hatch fans, because a brand new 208 supermini is getting ready to do battle with the Ford Fiesta, upcoming Renault Clio and VW's Polo. Our latest spyshots show Peugeot putting the final touches before the imminent debut of the model.

New features that we can now clearly s include the headlights, grille, and taillights, all of which seem inspired by the 508. Also, just like the VW Polo, this Gallic supermini completely ditches its smaller 3-door body in favor of the practical 5-door which the majority of buyers want.

That's not all, though. We're 100% sure that this particular prototype is a hot model, but we don't know which one. Critical elements like lowered suspension, big wheels and a spoiler over the trunk give it away. Also, you never see twin exhaust pipes on a normal supermini, and this one has them.

So why are we saying this is the GT and not the GTi? Well, because French carmakers like to put their second-best foot forward. Think of the Renault Megane, which was spearheaded by the 205 HP Megane GT with its rear-wheel-steering or the 225 HP Peugeot 508 GT.

As a GT, the new 208 would offer somewhere between 150 and 200 HP, perhaps even the automatic gearbox option. This would come from the 1.6-liter turbo, but the little Peugeot would normally rely on other engines, like the new 1.5 diesel or the 1.2 turbo, both maxing out at 130 HP.

And since it's based on the same modular platform as the DS3 Crossback, this supermini should also have a pure electric version to rival the Renault Zoe. That will arrive further down the line, but the normal 208 could be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show and go on sale towards the end of the year.
2020 Peugeot 208 Peugeot 208 spyshots supermini
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
PEUGEOT models:
PEUGEOT 508 SWPEUGEOT 508 SW MediumPEUGEOT RIFTERPEUGEOT RIFTER Medium MPVPEUGEOT 508PEUGEOT 508 MediumPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactAll PEUGEOT models  
 
 