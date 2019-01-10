5 Lamborghini Hot Hatch Rendered Based on Audi RS3 Is a Forbidden Pleasure

2020 Peugeot 208 Winter Spyshots Might Show GT or GTi

Many of Peugeot's models could not be re-certified before the September deadline (WLTP). That included the 208 GTi, which was pulled from the market. 18 photos



New features that we can now clearly s include the headlights, grille, and taillights, all of which seem inspired by the 508. Also, just like the VW Polo, this Gallic supermini completely ditches its smaller 3-door body in favor of the practical 5-door which the majority of buyers want.



That's not all, though. We're 100% sure that this particular prototype is a hot model, but we don't know which one. Critical elements like lowered suspension, big wheels and a spoiler over the trunk give it away. Also, you never see twin exhaust pipes on a normal supermini, and this one has them.



So why are we saying this is the GT and not the GTi? Well, because French carmakers like to put their second-best foot forward. Think of the Renault Megane, which was spearheaded by the 205 HP



As a GT, the new 208 would offer somewhere between 150 and 200 HP, perhaps even the automatic gearbox option. This would come from the 1.6-liter turbo, but the little Peugeot would normally rely on other engines, like the new 1.5 diesel or the 1.2 turbo, both maxing out at 130 HP.



