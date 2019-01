Top Gear told you that you're not a petrolhead if you haven't owned an Alfa Romeo, but the same should be said about driving a Peugeot. They make interesting stuff, off-beat yet useful, sometimes exciting ones too. The racing pedigree is undeniable but matters less and less while the company charges head-on into the profitable Chinese market.The strange thing is that we can get excited about the next 208 even without a GTi hot hatch. You see, the latest spyshots hinted at a sort of GT model, and a premium small car that's not stuck in the past like a MINI is just what the segment needs. Furthermore, the future of urban mobility is electric, and the 208 should have fully plugged version too.This rendering by the Koreans at KKS Studio are spot-on with what the spyshots showed. The little 208 is like a copy of 508, but with all the features kept large for a slightly cuter appearance. They've even got the same fancy LED daytime runners that are supposed to look like fans and a "208" badge on the grille.We still fondly remember first laying eyes on the little 208, and while it was well received, Peugeot won't make the mistake of offering a 3-door body. The 5-door is more practical, and it's going to we stretched around a longer wheelbase.The interior will most likely be a copy of the 508's cockpit, with a small steering wheel, digital dials and piano keys for the infotainment screen. We want to say that it's a MINI-beating interior for less money, but Peugeots of late have been quite overpriced when not taking incentives into consideration.