2020 Peugeot 208 Leaks Online, Looks Surprisingly Good

Codenamed P21, the Peugeot 208 is upon us! Leaked ahead of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the subcompact hatchback is sexier and a lot more technologized than before. The second generation of the French model that replaced the 207 further levels up to an electric powertrain option, made possible by the e-CMP.

50 kilowatt-hours are enough for up to 450 kilometers (270 miles) as per the NEDC, but the DS can’t do better than 300 kilometers (186 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Ultra-fast charging solutions, meanwhile, provide up to 12 kilometers (7.5 miles; NEDC) of driving range per minute of charging.



E-Tense further translates to 136 PS and 260 Nm of torque from the front-wheel-drive crossover, adequate figures for a subcompact vehicle. Given that the 208 is lighter and more agile thanks to the lower center of gravity, the French hatchback promises to be an exciting supermini.



Leaked online by a handful of



Clearly more upmarket, the



There’s talk the 208 GTi will return for the second generation of the urban dweller, but opinions are split on the powertrain. Some people claim Peugeot will go all-electric this time around while other voices make a case for a four-cylinder engine with a turbocharger.



