2020 Peugeot 208 Fully Revealed, to Debut in Geneva with Electric Variant

A few days after a few initial details and photos of the new 208 surfaced online, the French manufacturer spilled the beans on what is undoubtedly one of the best-looking small hatches of the year.
The car will be presented publicly for the first time a few days from now, during the Geneva Motor Show, in both internal combustion guise but also, as a herald of things to come, as an electric car. All powertrains will be available from launch, says Peugeot.
Internal combustion, both diesel and gasoline, are within the limits of the new European regulations when it comes to emissions. There will be in all three gasoline powerplants - PureTech 75, PureTech 100, and PureTech 130, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions – and one diesel, the BlueHDi 100.
The electric variant of the 208, which marks the start of an entire line of new Peugeot electric cars to be launched in the coming years, is powered by a 100 kW electric motor and 50 kWh battery.
The measured range of the battery is of around 211 miles (340 km) in the WLTP cycle, while charging takes anywhere from 30 minutes to 20 hours, depending on the charging method of choice.
Design-wise, the new 208 looks like nothing that came before in its family, being more of a hot hatch than it has ever been. Add to that all the enhancements provided by the GT Line and GT models, and we have ourselves a very hot contender for the B-segment.
The interior too has been changed and is dominated by the carmaker’s 3D i-Cockpit that comprises a 7 or 10-inch touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel, head-up display and a 3D digital instrument panel, among other things.
The French say they will make the new 208 available for reservation as soon as the end of March, with orders to be placed in late summer. Pricing for the model was not yet announced.
Full details on the new Peugeot 208, as released by the French carmaker, can be found in the document attached below.
