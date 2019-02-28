2020 Peugeot 2008 GT Rendering Is Too Cool for School

Virgin Galactic Flies to Space Again, Breaks Down Barriers

We feel like Kleber Silva kind of dropped the ball with the 2020 Opel Corsa rendering he deed a couple of days ago. It didn't match the spyshots or the official teasers. But the new Peugeot 2008 is still a mystery, so we can enjoy his version of it without knowing how accurate it is. 2 photos



If you have one and love it, that's okay, but know that a small revolution could be on its way. At the front, this rendering takes inspiration from the all-new 208 supermini that's coming to Geneva next week. The lights are the same, while the grille and logos are shared with many other models.



With silver roof rails and chunky cladding, the subcompact crossover looks rugged enough to make you forget that it's front-wheel-drive only. All other engines will be shared with the DS3, meaning a 1.2-liter turbo and a 1.5-liter BlueHDi diesel. There's also a 155 HP 1.2-liter... somehow, but it's pretty rare.



Of course, it's very likely that we'll see an electric version too since Peugeot was able to squeeze batteries even into the smaller 208. PHEVs can't be ruled out either.



And oh boy do we like what we see. If the 2008 ends up looking like this, the Renault Captur is in for some serious competition.