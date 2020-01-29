2020 Nissan Titan, Titan XD Are More Expensive Than Previous Models

The 2021 Nissan Frontier still isn’t here with us, but the 2020 Titan finally has a price tag. With the mid-cycle refresh, the full-size pickup truck is $2,230 more expensive than the 2019 model year.
The truth of the matter is, Nissan made it even more expensive if you remember than the single cab has been dropped from the lineup. The Titan S King Cab 4x2 retails at $36,190 excluding $1,595 for the destination charge, and at the other end of the spectrum, the Titan XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 will set you back an eye-watering $61,690 before options.
Produced at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi, the Titan and Titan XD come exclusively with a nine-speed automatic transmission paired to a 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8. The Cummins turbo diesel V8 engine with 5.0 liters of displacement has been dropped.
What else is new for the 2020 model year? As you can tell from the photo gallery, the exterior has been overhauled. Fewer changes have been operated to the cabin, but nevertheless, there’s more to this truck than the aesthetics. Nissan Safety Shield 360 comes standard on all trim levels, there’s a five-year/100,000-mile limited warranty with bumper-to-bumper coverage, and the touchscreen infotainment system is available with a 9.0-inch diagonal.
Integrated Command Center is how the Japanese automaker calls the Titan’s largest infotainment system, and Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity is also featured. The question is, why is Nissan asking so much money on this thing?
The reason the 2020 Titan is so expensive when compared to the likes of the F-Series, Silverado, and Ram is simple. Nissan North America offers “the most standard power, technology, and safety features in its class.”
The Titan XD is 14.8 inches longer than the Titan, thus translating to a 6.5-foot bed. The more serious of the two siblings can tow up to 11,000 pounds (1,600 more than the Titan) while payload is rated at 2,450 pounds (750 more than the Titan).
The Endurance engine, if you were wondering, has been retuned to deliver a best-in-class 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. That’s based on standard horsepower and torque, comparing the Titan with base-spec competitors. If you know your trucks well, you also know that Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram have more powerful V8s displacing 5.0, 6.2, and 6.4 liters.
Chevy leads the segment with the 6.2-liter option in the Silverado 1500, cranking out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.
