2020 Nissan Titan Spied Inside And Out

The 2020 model year will see Nissan introduce the mid-cycle refresh for the Titan, a half-ton pickup truck developed for the U.S. and manufactured in Canton, Mississippi. Also available as the Titan XD and with the Cummins-developed V8 turbo diesel, the sales figures for the full-size workhorse have never been great in comparison to the more established competition. 21 photos



Equipped with six-spoke wheels and General Grabber all-terrain tires, the prototype is a King Cab with the 6.5-foot bed. For the 2019 model year, this configuration in the S trim level starts at $33,960 with rear-wheel drive. That’s a lot of green dollar bills, but then again, remember that Nissan throws in the 5.6-liter V8 and Apple CarPlay as standard.



Speaking of infotainment technologies, take a look at the center stack of the prototype.



For 2020, both V8 options will soldier on with minimal modifications. Going forward, Nissan is expected to introduce a 3.7-liter V6 as the entry-level option. This engine would bring the price down to a more competitive level against domestic rivals. Even further than that, the next generation of the Frontier is understood to feature this engine as an option over the four-banger.



The most affordable Titan kicks off at $30,690 excluding destination charge. The Crew Cab 4x4 Platinum Reserve is $57,840, and the most expensive Titan XD with the Cummins V8 engine option retails at $65,410. Quite a lot when you think about it, isn't it?