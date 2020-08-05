The Rimac Concept_Two Sets Out to Redefine Your Idea of an Electric Supercar

2020 Nissan Juke vs. Mazda CX-3: What's the Best Small Crossover?

Nissan pulled the Juke out of the American market a few years ago, which means we're missing out on this cool new model. But it's still being offered in Australia, making this comparison review against the Mazda CX-3 possible. 3 photos



Starting with what's under the hood, we see two totally different approaches from these Japanese carmakers. Mazda's powertrain consists of a 2-liter making 148 horsepower, a normal 6-speed automatic and AWD . It might almost seem archaic, but it's the one we'd pick.



Meanwhile, the Juke did some soul searching after its first generation. Nissan found that most buyers wanted it to be more practical and economical, so the only engine they currently make is a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder turbo with 116 hp. Despite the displacement being half, torque is about the same, and the 7-speed DCT obviously gives the Juke better mileage.



The video review by CarAdvice points out that the two rivals are virtually the same size on the outside. The CX-3 is a bit heavier, but that's to be expected. But once you open the trunk, some huge differences become evident, as the Juke's trunk is deeper and thus more spacious. Neither of these cars is particularly roomy for the passengers, particularly in the back. Picking a favorite basically comes down to personal preference, although the newer Juke does have some nice features.



