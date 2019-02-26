autoevolution

2020 Nissan Juke: The Front Could Look Like This

26 Feb 2019, 19:24 UTC ·
In case you didn't know, Nissan USA didn't want to wait for another generation of the Juke and replaced it with something called the Kicks. That thing was developed in South America and is very practical and a little dull.
But Europe wants form over substance because the new Juke should still look like crazy space junk. After many years of speculation (the Juke is about a decade old), we finally got to see some spyshots at the beginning o this month. Sadly, t was all covered up in camouflage.

Juke II is expected to come out at the end of the year, but we don't have to wait that long see the design. This rendering, created by Aksyonov Nikita, should be pretty accurate. It features the same design elements that we saw peeking from under the camo.

More specifically, the strange upper headlights are now part of the V-motion grille, while the lower lights are still round. In case you were wondering, these features were taken from a concept.

The lower part of the rendering's bumper belongs to the Qashqai facelift, or as Nissan calls it in America, the Rogue Sport. Why does the rest of the bodywork look the same - was the designer lazy? No.

Spyshots showed nearly identical body proportions to the older generation, down to the side glass and door handles. Renault is doing the same thing with the supposedly all-new Clio supermini.

Speaking of Renault, that's where the engines are coming from. These include a base 1.0-liter 3-cylinder turbo and a 1.3-liter with a bit more power, up to around 163 HP. Nissan is probably going to stop offering the 1.6-liter turbo, along with the slow-selling Nismo. A 1.5-liter is going to be the only diesel, though this should be produced in several power outputs. Another piece of good news is that the CVT might be replaced by a 6- or 7-speed DCT.
2020 Nissan Juke Nissan Juke 1.3 DIG-T rendering
