2020 Nissan Juke Spied With Sharper Exterior, Transitions To CMF-B Platform

Not that long ago, Renault and Nissan pooled their resources to develop the Common Module Family of platforms. The CMF-B entered production this year for subcompact models with the Clio, and by the end of 2019, the Juke will also adopt the vehicle architecture. 17 photos



While Renault is putting the finishing touches on the Captur, the Juke appears to be ready for production at a moment’s notice. The test mule in the following photographs features series-production parts inside and out, including a center-mounted touchscreen display for the infotainment system. Out the rear, the taillights are inspired by the Qashqai.



Recognizable elements from the current generation include the C-pillar door handles and dual headlights, along with a sloping roofline and broad shoulders. It is a bit bigger than the preceding model, but the 2020 Nissan Juke soldiers on in the subcompact segment as a competitor to the



Speaking of which, the CMF-B allows Nissan to electrify the Juke to a great extent. An electric option appears to be under consideration, but as far as we know, a plug-in hybrid will have to suffice until further notice.



This powertrain is expected to combine an electric motor with a 1.6-liter engine and lithium-ion battery. Renault confirmed this system for the



