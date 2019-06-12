2020 Nissan Juke Spied With Sharper Exterior, Transitions To CMF-B Platform

autoevolution
 

Not that long ago, Renault and Nissan pooled their resources to develop the Common Module Family of platforms. The CMF-B entered production this year for subcompact models with the Clio, and by the end of 2019, the Juke will also adopt the vehicle architecture.
In production since 2010, the current generation of the Juke is on its last legs in every respect. The automaker discontinued the nameplate in the United States in order to make room for the Kicks, which rides on an evolution of the Nissan B platform (the V platform).

While Renault is putting the finishing touches on the Captur, the Juke appears to be ready for production at a moment’s notice. The test mule in the following photographs features series-production parts inside and out, including a center-mounted touchscreen display for the infotainment system. Out the rear, the taillights are inspired by the Qashqai.

Recognizable elements from the current generation include the C-pillar door handles and dual headlights, along with a sloping roofline and broad shoulders. It is a bit bigger than the preceding model, but the 2020 Nissan Juke soldiers on in the subcompact segment as a competitor to the Hyundai Kona.

Speaking of which, the CMF-B allows Nissan to electrify the Juke to a great extent. An electric option appears to be under consideration, but as far as we know, a plug-in hybrid will have to suffice until further notice.

This powertrain is expected to combine an electric motor with a 1.6-liter engine and lithium-ion battery. Renault confirmed this system for the Captur and Megane under the “e-Tech plug-in” nameplate. Another version – marketed as “e-Tech” – promises hybrid efficiency in the Clio subcompact hatchback.

Last, but certainly not least, mild hybridization is in the pipeline for the Juke along with the usual suspects such as the 1.0 TCe three-cylinder turbo and 1.5 Blue dCi four-cylinder turbo diesel. The larger footprint will translate to more space for the rear passengers of the Juke, and the addition of ProPilot will enable semi-autonomous driving.
