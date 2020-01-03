2020 Nissan Juke First UK Review Uncovers Design Improvements, Vibrating 1-Liter

The Nissan Juke was one of the most popular small crossovers in Britain... because it was the first one. It originally went up against only a MINI hatchback and Audi A1 in terms of price. But can this new generation compete with dozens of new rivals that have overwhelmed the market?
This size of crossover can never be hugely practical, so the design needs to lour in the customers. This is an entirely subjective thing, but Mat Watson from Carwow seems to be in love with what Nissan has done with the Juke.
We're not as impressed with it, especially after seeing the sporty new Ford Puma. But the new Juke feels instantly recognizable, which is important when the first one was so successful. But do let us know if you find the Juke better than rivals such as the VW T-Cross, Peugeot 2008 or Renault's fresh Captur.
You'll hear no complaints from us about the interior, save maybe for the fact that options cost a lot of money. The 2020 Juke feels like it's been designed in another decade compared to its predecessor... because it actually has been. There's a touch of Audi in the use of artificial leather and round air vents. The oversized infotainment is a nice upgrade, but the new crossover does fall short in material quality and glovebox size.
Rear space is only good enough. For roughly the same money, a Skoda Kamiq will carry people in more comfort, though it might not appear as posh. Trunk space is rated at around 420 liters, which might seem huge when compared to a Juke from 2010.
But that's because the first Juke came with AWD and this one doesn't. We've complained about this before, and we'll do it again: even small crossovers should have AWD options. They do it all the time in Japan, and it's not like Europe doesn't have bad winters.
Also, we're not happy with Nissan's choice to offer only a 1-liter engine. Mat complains that it vibrates like crazy, as if it hasn't been secured well. Also, every time carmakers develop a new downsized engine, it can go wrong, no matter how much testing was done. You'll probably never be able to buy a diesel Juke again, though a hybrid of some kind is on the way. At least the CVT is gone!
