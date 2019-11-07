2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Teaser Reveals Mid-Cycle Redesign

One too many years ago, yours truly tested a Space Star hatchback. Known as the Mirage in the United States and Attrage in the case of the four-door sedan, I didn’t like the car from the first moment I’ve laid eyes on it.
Cheap plastic, rattling noises from the cabin, dubious squeaking, and the most lethargic engine in an econobox I’ve ever experienced. That’s how bad the Space Star is, and even Doug DeMuro called out Mitsubishi for it.
The sixth generation was introduced in 2011 for the 2012 model year, and even though Mitsubishi is now part of the Renault-Nissan alliance, the Japanese automaker couldn’t make a case for a complete overhaul of the Mirage / Attrace / Space Star. As you can tell from the teaser photo released by Mitsubishi of Thailand, the 2020 model year is nothing more than a facelift.
“Both models feature sharp and dynamic exterior designs to bring them in line with the Mitsubishi language,” we’re told in the press release, and it surely shows. Chrome garnish on cheap plastic and a gaping front grille is styling by Mitsubishi standards, but on the upside, the sculpted hood does look nice.
Approximately 140,000 examples of the breed were sold worldwide in fiscal year 2018, but have you ever wondered how many were sold in the United States and Europe? Without further ado, make that 24,316 and 30,105 units, respectively. These volumes represent less than half of the grand total, which goes to show that there are better rivals out there, including from Nissan and Renault.
The 2020 model year will go official on November 18th in Thailand, the country where Mitsubishi produces the Mirage, Attrage, and Space Star at the Laem Chabang Plant in the city of the same name from the Chonburi province. Regarding the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part, the U.S. specification should soldier on with the tried-and-tested MIVEC four-cylinder engine.
Codenamed 3A92, this motor makes do with 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. That’s seriously bad for $13,795 before destination charge, more so when you compare the Mirage’s price point and standard equipment level with that of the Ford Fiesta. In other words, you’d better wait for the next generation to come out on the CMF-B platform or buy something else altogether in the meantime.
