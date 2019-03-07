autoevolution
2020 Mitsubishi ASX Facelift Looks Modern Only from the Front in Geneva

7 Mar 2019
At first glance, Geneva 2019 had a certain "the future is now" vibe about it, with many of the hottest brands showing following electrical products. However, look past the glitz and you'll find aging cars struggling to stay relevant and make money, like the Mitsubishi ASX, which got a seconds major facelift.
Like Fiat's 500, the ASX refuses to switch to an all-new profit. And if you're just looking for a small crossover to get the kids to school this year, it's hard to argue with this model, even if it's pretty old.

Looking at it from the front, it's almost impossible to tell the 2020 ASX apart from the Eclipse Cross. Both have this flashy grille and headlight combo that's supposed to look like a sci-fi shield. We also see a resemblance with the Delica model from Japan, but nobody in Europe knows about that.

Even though the ASX has been on the market since 2009, it makes sense for Mitsubishi to use an existing platform. However, we wish they'd have done more at the back, perhaps add some wrap-around taillights.

The only other big exterior changes are three new and quite bold colors, Red Diamond, Sunshine Orange, and Oak Brown. The interior is a mess of materials and elements. The 8-inch infotainment is supposed to have smartphone compatibility.

The only engine available in Europe is going to be a 2-liter MIVEC four-cylinder gasoline unit, which we expect produces 150 HP and 195 Nm (144 lb-ft) of torque. The ASX launched in 2016 had a 1.6 base unit and two types of diesel, the 1.6 with 114 HP and a 2.2-liter with 150 HP. But that kind of stuff isn't going to fly with the regulators.

We expect the American Outlander Sport will also receive these cosmetic updates soon, though it will soldier on with the old powertrain choices.
