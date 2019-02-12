2020 MINI JCW Clubman, JCW Countryman To Get BMW X2 M35i xDrive's Engine

More on this:

1 MINI Puts on 60 Years Edition Clothes for Anniversary Party Year

2 BMW Challenges Mercedes-Benz in the Premium Segment with Record Sales

3 MINI John Cooper Works Comes Back as Euro 6d-TEMP Compliant Car from March 2019

4 MINI JCW Knights in Black Descend Upon L.A., Pave the Way for JCW GP Production

5 Man Accuses Cops of Standing By as Thieves Take MINI, Strip it For Parts