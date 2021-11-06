2020 Mercedes Sprinter Off-Grid Campervan Was Custom-Built for the Nomad Adventurer In You

Conventional home-living has lost its appeal over the years, with more and more people being drawn to the nomadic lifestyle. It is more exciting, it gives you the opportunity to change the scenery and see new places anytime you feel like it, and it feeds the adventure seeker in you, keeping boredom at bay.
The guys at Wild Built Designs recently presented us with their 2020 Mercedes Sprinter custom van conversion, showing us how a little imagination and a lot of hard work and dedication can create the perfect home on wheels. And the best thing about this beautiful, cozy, warm, and fully equipped campervan is that it is now available for sale.
Wild Built Designs worked for eight months for the custom-built van to look the way it does today, but all that time of planning, hard work, and creativity paid off as the result is truly commendable.
Powered by a 3.0L V6 diesel engine with an RWD drivetrain, the modern Sprinter van only has 120 miles (193 km) on the odometer, which means is ready to offer you years and years of memorable adventures on the road.
As far as the features included by the manufacturer go, the Sprinter comes with 270-degree back doors, premium all-season tires, heated seats, navigation capabilities, cruise control, rain sensors, and a backup camera.
off-grid capabilities, the van offers a total of 500W of solar power (with two 175W solar panels and two 100W solar panels mounted on the roof) and is equipped with 400Ah 12V Battle Born LiFePO4 Deep Cycle Batteries that are U.S.-made and come with a 10-year warranty. There’s also a 3,000W 12V Victron MultiPlus Inverter Charger included.
The interior of the custom-built Sprinter van is as cozy as it gets, with a lot of wood and an overall warm, natural tone to it. You’ve got a select pine ceiling with puck lights, waterproof vinyl floors, butcher block countertops, and four custom-made, evenly sized cabinets with RV latches to keep the doors locked in place and secured while you’re on the go. There’s also a cool-looking LED strip below the cabinets. A fan in the ceiling of the van makes sure you keep a comfortable temperature inside the vehicle. It comes with a remote control that lets you set the temperature and the mode of operation.
In terms of kitchen equipment, the van comes with a 65-liter fridge designed in Italy, a portable induction hotplate, a microwave, an Italian-style bar sink with a faucet that provides drinkable water, thanks to the under-counter CuZn UC-200 water filter. You’ve also got plenty of workspace around you for preparing your food. There’s a 4-gallon Bosch electric water heater that takes 10 minutes to warm up the water and a 42-gallon water tank that includes a water level gauge with a 10-gallon gray tank.
There’s a window behind the kitchen faucet and you can lock it in multiple positions. A bug screen is also built-in, as well as a privacy screen.
space with lots of drawers and cabinets all around. Wild Built Designs even provides a shower hookup with a showerhead included. The van also includes a Lagun swivel table with an adjustable height, which can be used for work or to serve a meal. The bed in the back is comfortable and has a strong 80/20 aluminum extrusion frame.
Wild Built Designs doesn’t mention the price of the custom-built Sprinter van but you can contact them for more information and a private tour.
