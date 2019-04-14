autoevolution

2020 Mercedes GLS Official Photos Leaked Ahead of New York Debut

14 Apr 2019
With the New York Auto Show just around the corner, we're not surprised that the all-new 2020 Mercedes GLS-Class leaked early. A sizable chunk of the official photo gallery has made its way onto the web, revealing a predictable full-size SUV design.
We're not blown away with the design of the new GLE-Class, but somehow, the same language works a little better on this big boy. The features look less crowded, and we especially like the interaction between the grille and the LED headlights. Also, the GLS has extra muscle thanks to its ribbed hood, and slim taillights make the back end look classier, more Range Rover-like.

We're looking at two distinct body styles here, with the silver model probably sporting the AMG Line kit. Its enlarged lower air intakes look like they came from the E63. The dashboard looks like a carbon copy of the GLE - same steering wheel, same MBUX infotainment, same vents, and console.

But the whole point of the GLS is to be a true 3-row SUV. To that extent, we have a few photos of the rearmost seats, complete with their own cup holders, USB ports and climate control vents. You can have captain's chairs in the second row, as well as Mercedes screens and a drop-down armrest with all the luxuries.

Engine-wise, we don't expect too many surprises. The main one for the American market is going to be the GLS 450, featuring a 3-liter inline-6 producing 362-horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. You might even be able to get a smaller 350 model, but that doesn't get the EQ Boost hybrid assist.

Despite this being a New York Debut, the photos show German license plates. Over there, the new GLS should have plenty of torque from inline-6 diesels such as the 272 HP (metric) GLS 350 and the 330 HP bi-turbo GLS 400. We're willing to bet that a 2-liter diesel will also be offered.
