2020 Mercedes GLC Facelift Spied With GLE-Like Taillight Halos

It's hard to define the new Mercedes-Benz design language that's been coming out in the past year. It's a little underwhelming at times, but one of the features that stand the most out are geometric halos inside the taillights.

3 photos



This latest prototype which was just spotted undergoing last-minute testing in Germany previews changes at the front of the GLE as well. We believe that the reveal is close, probably at one (or two) of the major global auto shows that are coming up this spring.



New headlights have also been installed, featuring a round LED halo, much like that of the



Further changes planned for the interior will bring the digital dashboard option and the infotainment from the C-Class, which shares its platform with the GLE. Unfortunately, this compact SUV is not a good fit for the MBUX system, nor will it get twin screens.



Engine-wise, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. The big one is a 2-liter diesel which will replace the 2.2-liter that Mercedes used before. The fresh setup should result in significant power increases and torque being available from lower down in the rev range.



From what we can tell, inline-6 units won't be offered. The GLC 43 will continue using its twin-turbo V6, bumping the output from 367 to 390 HP . In place of the 350 d 3-liter diesel, the German could offer a more economical 300 d with around 340 HP from a 2-liter bi-turbo.



