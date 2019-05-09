autoevolution

2020 Mercedes GLB Spied at the Nurburgring, Will Surprise People

9 May 2019, 19:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We think the GLB-Class will be the most popular thing since French toast, but interest surrounding it is limited outside of the automotive journalist crowd.
3 photos
2020 Mercedes GLB Spied at the Nurburgring, Will Surprise People2020 Mercedes GLB Spied at the Nurburgring, Will Surprise People
Crossover buyers are probably the laziest researchers ever. They don't seem to care about easy mods, reliability surveys, and even value. That's why best-sellers like the Hyundai Tucson or VW Tiguan are among the least searched titles on our website and Google.

Will the GLB be like that? It's hard to tell at this point, but Mercedes hasn't made a dud in many years. This thing has all the appeal of the A-Class it's based on, but wrapped in a much more practical package. Heck, they're even making it in Mexico and China to keep production close to core markets.

This latest spy video from Automotive Mike shows the GLB being put through its paces. At over 16 minutes, the footage is insanely abundant. There were a few surprises, but not big ones. For example, the throaty exhaust sound caught us off guard a little considering there were no visible tips. We're probably dealing with the GLB 250, a direct rival for the new Audi Q3 and its American 2-liter turbo setup.

Over in Europe, the majority of models will have somewhere between 150 and 190 HP, thanks to Mercedes' new 2-liter diesel and the 1.3-liter that was co-developed with Renault. That partnership is rumored to be falling apart, but for the next couple of years, the GLB should still have an influx of French engine technology.

It's obvious that the normal GLB doesn't belong on the track; it leans in the corners too much. But that's a good thing if, like any normal person, you expect your CUV to be comfortable. For the hardcore folks, Mercedes is also developing an AMG GLB, which at this point is expected to be of the 300 horsepower (a GLB 35 4Matic).

The GLB is bigger and more practical than the GLA that came before it. Thanks to its upright body, the model used to be called "the baby G-Class," but we think it has way more curves. The practicality will be top-notch, thanks to sliding rear seats, wider trunk opening, and taller greenhouse.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB-Class nurburgring testing spyshots spy video Mercedes-Benz
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 