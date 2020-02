AMG

SUV

The Japanese tuning company known for its "Black Bison" body kits has released a fresh one for the G63 and all the G-Class models that came after 2018. This is the W464 generation, not to be confused with the old one, which Wald also heavily modified.As is usually the case with Japanese tuning, the project looks like a combination of styles. For example, the new fenders are chunky and have been bolted straight into the body, like on a Pandem/Rocket Bunny kit.This clashes with the rest of the package, which tries to make the G-Class appear sportier. The new front bumper is especially beefy, borrowing design elements from thebumper design Mercedes used on the E63 and S63.Those rounded intakes don't match the rest of the G-Class body, which is still very boxy. However, Wald bumper also seems to have an F1-style duct in the middle.Other components are more difficult to spot, especially since there's no press release or that many photos out right now. But we seem to be dealing with a triple exhaust tip, an excessive hood scoop or vents, depending on your preferences, fresh wheels, accessory lights and more. For some reason, the 2.5-ton SUVs also require a massive rear diffuser to reduce lift somehow.Two vehicles were just presented at the 2020 Osaka Auto Messe. The whiteis the G 350 d, which uses a new inline-6 diesel engine to deliver 286 horsepower. Meanwhile, the satin black debut is a G63, the AMG sporting a 585 horsepower 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8.